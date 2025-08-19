During Gamescom's Opening Night Live showcase, it's been confirmed that Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion now has a free demo available for users on all relevant platforms, including the Switch 2.

It should be available for download by the time you're reading this, but if not, then just keep an eye out over the coming hours for an update to the Switch 2 eShop; it'll be there before you know it.

As for what you can expect, the demo will include the first nine chapters of the story, and will also allow you to freely explore the open world. Online co-op is also supported for up to three players via cross-play, and all save data can be transferred to the full game when it launches on 5th September 2025.

A Titanic Evolution - Daemon X Machina’s high-octane armored action debuts on a new generation of platforms, bringing with it an epic sci-fi adventure, gameplay that’s accessible to newcomers, and an expanded scope sure to satisfy returning fans. Build a Better You - Now a nimble suit of armor, each Arsenal can be fully customized both in design and in loadout, with the ability to craft or salvage new elements. Together You Can Make a Difference - Cooperative and asynchronous multiplayer means players never truly fight alone. Team up with friends online to tackle the epic story and battles together. Beautiful and Deadly - Explore an alien planet in an Arsenal as players battle against mechanical and organic enemies. Trek through the vast open world on foot, fly through the skies, or when all else fails, gallop on horseback across plains, swamps, mountains, and more.

We recently went hands-on with Titanic Scion and came away feeling pretty optimistic about the whole thing. Needless to say, while we'll reserve our full judgement until the game launches, we reckon you should keep an eye on this one.