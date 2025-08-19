Bloober Team has unveiled its latest trailer for Cronos: The New Dawn on Switch, and it's probably the best one yet.

Starting from the perspective of a cat, of all things, it quickly descends into chaos, with monsters roaming about, weird telekinetic abilities, and even some nifty anti-grav sections.

In what we're certain is just an amusing coincidence, there's also a very short clip at about 1:41 in which we see a character that looks remarkably similar to Silent Hill 2's protagonist, James Sunderland. Notably, Bloober Team created the recent remake exclusively for PS5, which launched to critical acclaim. The dude in the trailer is looking a bit worse for wear though, so whatever's happened to him can't be good.

It's looking promising, regardless, and we're excited to see more. Cronos: The New Dawn will launch on the Switch 2 on 5th September 2025.