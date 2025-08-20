Update [ ]: Sega announced in August Pac-Man and the "iconic rival ghosts" would be joining Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds in early 2026. Now, there has supposedly been an in-game leak, which potentially narrows this window down to January.

Along with this is a look at Pac-Man (and his vehicle) against the backdrop of this new themed level. It's probably best to treat all of this as a rumour for now, but if it is the real deal, it wouldn't be a surprise as there have already been multiple Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds DLC leaks.

As My Nintendo News mentions, there's a chance fans will find out more at The Game Awards next month. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds has also been nominated for 'Best Family Game' and the 'Best Sports / Racing Game' category.

In case you missed it, Sonic joined Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac earlier this month as part of a paid DLC collaboration set. You can get another look at this in the trailer above and see the original story below.

Original Story:

In case you missed it, it's been announced Pac-Man is joining the Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Season Pass.

Pac-Man and the "iconic rival ghosts" will link up with not only Sonic's crew but also characters from other Sega universes and beyond (including Minecraft, SpongeBob, and more). Apart from this, there will also be a track inspired by Pac-Man's modern and classic arcade-era titles.

All of this is arriving in Sonic CrossWorlds Racing in early 2026. Alongside this announcement, it's been revealed there will be a Sonic the Hedgehog DLC pack launching for Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac in late 2025. This will include content like stages and costumes.

Sega has announced it will also be holding an open network test for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds later this month, with the full game due out next month on 25th September 2025. Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is out the day after this, on 26th September 2025.