Atari has announced a brand-new Bubsy game – no, really!

In collaboration with developer Fabraz, known for the rather excellent Demon Turf, Bubsy 4D will launch on the Switch and Switch 2. And it actually looks pretty good too! There's no release date at the time of writing, but more information will be coming very soon.

There's even a special outfit available in-game that lets you recreate the old Bubsy games – y'know, if you want. Man, it looks so cool.

Let's check out the official description:

"In Bubsy 4D, the Woolies - an aggressive, fabric-stealing alien race from the planet Rayon - are back at it again but this time going straight for the source: stealing Earth's sheep and empowering them with Woolie technology. Things quickly spiral when the sheep revolt, creating a new breed of enemies, the BaaBots, to overthrow their captors and return with a new army to claim back The Golden Fleeces. Now, it’s up to Bubsy and his motley crew of acquaintances to journey through space and steal back the Golden Fleece from the BaaBot’s newly claimed, fleece powered, woolly home planets."

Atari is also releasing a collection of Bubsy games in collaboration with Limited Run Games. This will be launching on 9th September 2025, so could well prove to be the best way to prepare for Bubsy 4D.