During Gamescom Opening Night Live, it's been confirmed that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch on the Switch 2 in 2026.
Published by Bethesda Softworks and developed by MachineGames, the Xbox-owned release is the first major Switch 2 title from the publisher. We don't have a specific release date yet, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear more.
Here's a look at the key features:
- Live the adventure as Indy in a thrilling story full of exploration, immersive action, and intriguing puzzles. As the brilliant archaeologist – famed for his keen intellect, cunning resourcefulness, and trademark humor – you will travel the world in a race against enemy forces to discover the secrets to one of the greatest mysteries of all time.
- Travel from the halls of Marshall College to the heart of the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the sunken temples of Sukhothai, and beyond. When a break-in in the dead of night ends in a confrontation with a mysterious colossal man, you must set out to discover the world-shattering secret behind the theft of a seemingly unimportant artifact. Forging new alliances and facing familiar enemies, you’ll engage with intriguing characters, use guile and wits to solve ancient riddles, and survive intense set-pieces.
-Indiana’s trademark whip remains at the heart of his gear and can be used to distract, disarm, and attack enemies. But the whip isn’t just a weapon, it’s Indy’s most valuable tool for navigating the environment. Swing over unsuspecting patrols and scale walls as you make your way through a striking world. Combine stealth infiltration, melee combat, and gunplay to combat the enemy threat and unravel the mystery .
- Venture through a dynamic mix of linear, narrative-driven gameplay and open-area maps. Indulge your inner explorer and unearth a world of fascinating secrets, deadly traps and fiendish puzzles, where anything could potentially hide the next piece of the mystery – or snakes. Why did it have to be snakes?
Wow, what a surprise! Are you excited for this one? Let us know with a comment in the usual place.
Comments 49
This is so great. I'm pretty sure this was on the Switch 2 dream wishlist for a lot of people - happy to see its coming. If it's anything like the Wolfenstein ports, this will be a great way to play it, though obviously wanting to see actual performance specs and visuals first (I'll still get it). As a massive, massive fan of Indy, this is probably my personal favourite minor announcement so far.
Wait what? That's awesome! Very curious to see how it'll run, cause it is a notoriously demanding game.
I”m intrigued. If the performance is top notch I might have to double dip.
Removed - inappropriate
Knowing where this game comes from, I have very little faith in the publisher Shame as the game looks awesome!
Oeh, this is a demanding game, i am curious how this runs
okay cool microsoft! dont expect mario on your little boring box though 😝
jokes aside, love to see more third party support for Switch 2. a new era is upon us
Huge announcement. Curious to see how it will run on the system. If it's decent, I may end up playing this.
@Res462 Can't you gamecard obsessives put aside your obsession for once and just be happy that a great game has been announced? Yikes.
Can’t wait! Have loved every second of this game and can’t wait to have it on the go!!
@JokerCK
Indeed, i totally agree, its really annoying with that repetitive nonsens.
Just enjoy the games that come over or not.
Not a fan of first person so I skipped it and will continue to skip it unless thry add in 3rd person view like Avatar is doing but this is still a nice big win for Switch 2. It's a "next gen only" game so that's something.
Now where's CoD Microsoft? Click is ticking on that 10 year deal. But this is still a win.
I was really looking forward to this on ps5 but unfortunately it gave me bad nausea for some reason so had to give it up. Shame as it was quite decent.
I wonder if I’ll feel sick playing it on switch 2 handheld mode though!
No way this doesn't look like absolute butt in docked mode and super choppy as well.
@JokerCK we like to actually own stuff
It belongs in a Switch 2!
This was one of the games I really wanted to see on Switch 2. Hopefully its performance is decent.
thats the xbox game I want to play most, so great news
It's one of the games I was most hoping for, so I'm very pleased
Huge announcement! I'm pumped for this.
The Great Circle uses exclusively uses ray-traced lighting other platforms, so I'm curious to see how this runs on Switch 2.
I imagine it'll be similar to Stars Wars Outlaws (another game that exclusively uses ray-traced lighting), maybe a bit better since it's MachineGames/Bethesda and not Ubisoft.
This would have been a GREAT announcement in the Partner's Direct lol. I don't understand...
Anyway, YESSSSSS!!! This is a game I really wanted on Switch 2! Day one for me, of course!
@Dang_69 Good for you. This is news about a newly announced game. You can express your frustration elsewhere, such as on the game's or Bethesda's social media. Also, what does the announcement of the latest Indiana Jones game have to do with whether or not you own something? You're talking nonsense.
I think we all know this will be a game key card, assuming it even gets a physical edition.
That said, I enjoyed this on Series X. Hope it runs well on the S2!
That Indiana Jones game is coming to the Switch 2!? NO WAY !
Whoever hasn't played this yet is unlikely to pay the full price for a late, lesser version running at half the resolution and framerate.
I may get this but I’ll wait and see how this runs on the Switch 2 first. I have my PS5 on standby just in case.
@JokerCK some of us like to own and archive our purchases, fella…
@JokerCK this is a public site and forum- we can share our collective joy, disdain or otherwise how we like. If you don’t like it, lurk elsewhere.
@Wewewi Doom Eternal exists for Switch 1, and still played and sold well. And that sucker was reduced in res far more than THIS likely will be.
It’s genuinely a good game. If the Series S version wasn’t horrible (and it wasn’t) then this won’t be either.
@JokerCK Exactly this. And people act like buying a game digitally will disappear in a few years time. That is simply not the case, and it’s incredibly rare when games don’t transfer to new consoles. I do understand the want for physical, but it shouldn’t negate the fact that a great game is announced for the Switch 2 and hopefully people will support it.
Awesome news! But it will probably come on a game key card...
@westman98 Plus from what I read, this games uses Mesh Shaders on supported platforms. Switch 2 has this support via Ampere architecture, which should greatly help in performance. The PC version also supports DLSS, so expect that to be used as well.
I’ll probably give this a red hot crack when it drops
@Wewewi
This was said many times during the lifetime of the Switch 1 and yet such ports kept coming. Somebody is happily buying them.
And I will be there.
Great news, I’ll be curious to see how it runs but definitely on the potential purchase list and a very welcome addition to the Switch library.
Will be interesting to see how the RT Lighting holds up on Switch.
Praying to the DLSS godS
@electrolite77 Performance will definitely be the determining factor. It ran beautifully on Series X and I understand it was also 60fps on Series S. 60 on PS5 as well.
I’d love it if they can work some magic and get it at 60 with VERY few compromises on S2.
I was right to hold off last week when it was on sale for steam, I’d rarther just keep my switch library growing since my ox is getting dated and my steamdeck isn’t used by anyone else, where as we have 4 switches in active use at the house.
That’s actually really really cool. I wouldn’t have played this game otherwise. I love Indy and I love Tomb Raider games.
@rjejr Yep. Really wanted to like this game because I like Indiana Jones and Uncharted/Tomb Raider-type games. The first person perspective feels unbelievably forced, and almost every interaction would clearly be better in third person. It even pulls back to third person occasionally because it just works better. And the combat is so bad. I'm sure other people will disagree with me. This is my opinion!
Great news! I hope it will be in 60 fps!!
@JokerCK was just defending other ppls frustrations. I have no interest in this game myself.
@dskatter
It’ll definitely be an interesting one. That it runs so well on Series S hopefully bodes well.
@dskatter 30 fps for sure on switch 2..
@Kraven physical, digital, code in a box ..... I dont care. Im not missing out on games I want to play and I can't take all this crap with me when I go.
@rjejr "Now where's CoD Microsoft? Click is ticking on that 10 year deal. But this is still a win."
Porting takes time. Each CoD has a 3-4 year development cycle. You can't just port CoD to a new platform after release cause by that point... We're already talking about the new CoD for next year. So you missed your marketing window. Switch development has to be plan at the very start of development, not mid cycle or close to the end of development. This year CoD was probably already in development before the ActviBlizz deal closed, or before that 10 years deal was announced
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...