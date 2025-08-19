Dotemu, Guard Crush Games, and Supamonks have dropped a brand new trailer for their stunning beat 'em up roguelike mash-up, Absolum.

Plus, the game is launching on Switch on 9th October 2025. The news dropped during Gamescom's Opening Night Live pre-show, and the trailer has us desperate to play as the frog wizard. Give him to us!

Brome is his name, and he's the game's fourth playable character — a humanoid frog born with magical powers. he can use his staff in melee combat while using magic to attack groups of foes from afar. And... he can glide? Okay, sure.

In case you've missed anything and everything about Absolum, you'll be playing as one of four rebels who are attempting to stop the Sun King Azra from conquering the world after a cataclysmic event.

It's a side-scrolling action game with hand-drawn-esque visuals and plenty of combat options, and with every death, you get to start a new run over and over.

Intrigued? Check out our hands-on with the from earlier in the year. And let us know if you plan on picking the game up on 9th October 2025.