eShop Selects September 2024
Image: Nintendo Life

We're fast approaching GOTY season, so it's time to strap in and look back at the best of September in this month's edition of eShop Selects.

Wait, what do you mean "a brand-new Zelda game came out last month"? We know, don't worry — but what about all of those eShop exclusives, eh? We'll be looking at September's eShop releases, and it was yet another busy month for the digital storefront. As always, our staff and contributors voted for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed, with the top three listed below (but all of the other really good ones are here, too)

Watch on YouTube

August's Readers' Choice was, unsurprisingly, an eShop game that dropped during the Nintendo Direct double-bill that we couldn't quite make time for — Peglin! Another eShop gem, Pizza Tower, topped the votes but we managed to get our review in. Regardless, a Peggle-inspired roguelike sounds like it's just the thing for the colder months.

With that out of the way, it's time to look at September's games...

Honourable mentions

Everything in September's vote got at least an 8/10 from us — it was a very good month, after all. But we do have a few caveats. Ace Attorney is eligible because it only got a physical release in North America and Japan (and not all territories), and Marvel vs. Capcom is also eligible because the physical is out later this year.

3. Bloomtown: A Different Story (Switch eShop)

We've been really excited about Bloomtown: A Different Story, so we're delighted that this turn-based, slice-of-life RPG lived up to the hype. Inspired by Persona, Pokémon, and a whole load of other classic RPGs, Bloomtown takes the classic genre and places it firmly in the '60s. And it's all the better for it.

Excellent sidequests, story, gameplay, all wrapped in lovely pixel art? We scored it a well-deserved 8/10 in our review.

2. Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines (Switch eShop)

We certainly weren't expecting a sequel to Grapple Dog in 2024, but we're delighted we got one. Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines is fantastic, and proof that two dogs are better than one. Newcomer Luna brings some brand new gameplay elements, while Pablo and the rest of the game is a clear step up from the previous outing.

It's no wonder we gave Cosmic Canines a 9/10. It's right there in the name! Ca-nine. K-9. We'll see ourselves out...

1. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics (Switch)

As we mentioned above, we know Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics is getting a physical version. But as with previous months, we've decided to let it count as that physical is still a few weeks away.

So, with that said, who's surprised to see MvC at the top here? We're still pinching ourselves that this even exists. We would've just been happy to see Marvel vs. Capcom 2 on modern consoles, but seven games all in a stellar collection, with excellent rollback netcode? Please, Capcom, you're spoiling us.

Unsurprisingly, we scored Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics a 9/10. This is an essential purchase for fighting game fans.

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

eShop Selects Reader's Choice Vote (September 2024)

Once again, we're calling on you to tell us what we've missed in September this year. Tell us about your favourite Switch games on the eShop from last month, and vote for them in the poll below.

And, as always, you can also vote for your favourites from our top picks, too.

What's the best Switch eShop game we missed in September 2024?
What was your favourite eShop game from our top September picks?

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.