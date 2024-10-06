We're fast approaching GOTY season, so it's time to strap in and look back at the best of September in this month's edition of eShop Selects.

Wait, what do you mean "a brand-new Zelda game came out last month"? We know, don't worry — but what about all of those eShop exclusives, eh? We'll be looking at September's eShop releases, and it was yet another busy month for the digital storefront. As always, our staff and contributors voted for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed, with the top three listed below (but all of the other really good ones are here, too)

August's Readers' Choice was, unsurprisingly, an eShop game that dropped during the Nintendo Direct double-bill that we couldn't quite make time for — Peglin! Another eShop gem, Pizza Tower, topped the votes but we managed to get our review in. Regardless, a Peggle-inspired roguelike sounds like it's just the thing for the colder months.

With that out of the way, it's time to look at September's games...

Honourable mentions

Everything in September's vote got at least an 8/10 from us — it was a very good month, after all. But we do have a few caveats. Ace Attorney is eligible because it only got a physical release in North America and Japan (and not all territories), and Marvel vs. Capcom is also eligible because the physical is out later this year.