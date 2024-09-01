Pinch, punch, welcome to another edition of eShop Selects, this time for the month of August!
We don't want to admit it, but we'll soon be tucking into warm cocoa and curling up by the fire with our Switches. That sounds nice and all, but shorter days, longer nights, and the cold? Brrrr. We're going to need some video games to fix that, right? Thank goodness there was a Nintendo Direct Indie World & Partner Showcase to load up the next few months.
Anyway, focusing on August, you might think it was a relatively sedate month — Emio - The Smiling Man was Nintendo's headliner, and that's only just dropped — but we had tons of excellent eShop-exclusive releases. So, with that in mind, our staff and contributors got together to vote for their top three eShop games from the list of games we've reviewed, and we give you the winners (and the best of the rest).