As big SteamWorld fans here at Nintendo Life, we're delighted that SteamWorld Heist II is as good as it is. Ambitiously building upon its predecessor with a big open sea and brand-new mechanics, SteamWorld Heist II rewards patience and ramps up the difficulty. It's also just delightfully funny, full of personality and visual flair.

We gave this surprise sequel an 8/10 in our review.

You've seen how busy August has been — and September is hardly going to be any better. But there are plenty of hidden gems we have missed out on reviewing in the eighth month of the year. So here's your chance to tell us about them!

We know there's one glaring absence above — pssst, Pizza Tower — and we're working on a review for that as we speak. But there are plenty of other shadow drops to shine a light on.

As always, vote for your favourite game we missed out on,and also make sure you pick your personal favourite from our picks, too.

What was your favourite eShop game from our top August picks? Can of Wormholes (Switch eShop) Castlevania Dominus Collection (Switch eShop) Crypt Custodian (Switch eShop) The Lullaby of Life (Switch eShop) Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid (Switch eShop) Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn (Switch) SteamWorld Heist II (Switch eShop) Thank Goodness You're Here! (Switch eShop) World of Goo 2 (Switch eShop) Valfaris: Mecha Therion (Switch eShop) Volgarr the Viking II (Switch eShop) What was your favourite eShop game from our top August picks? (49 votes) Can of Wormholes (Switch eShop) 0% Castlevania Dominus Collection (Switch eShop) 51 % Crypt Custodian (Switch eShop) 6 % The Lullaby of Life (Switch eShop) 0% Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid (Switch eShop) 4 % Shadow of the Ninja - Reborn (Switch) 4 % SteamWorld Heist II (Switch eShop) 8 % Thank Goodness You're Here! (Switch eShop) 22 % World of Goo 2 (Switch eShop) 4 % Valfaris: Mecha Therion (Switch eShop) 0% Volgarr the Viking II (Switch eShop) 0%

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.