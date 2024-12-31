As we sit upon the cusp of 2025, we're looking back one last time at 2024 — and our eShop Selects for December!

Stuffed full of games? Need some more eShop delights? Well, we can help bring you up to date with the best games we reviewed that released on the eShop in December. As always, the rankings below are voted for by Nintendo Life staff and contributors, who pick their top three from the eShop games listed below, and you'll see the results below.

But before that, folks — November 2024's Readers' Choice. Rise of the Golden Idol, the sequel to Case of the Golden Idol, was your winner! The weird and wonderful point and click adventure was a victim of a hectic release schedule for us, but we've already seen it on multiple Game of the Year lists. Clearly, you folks have some taste.

As a reminder, we'll be retiring Readers' Choice after this month, so you'll have one final game to choose for December 2024.