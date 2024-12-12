Being from the UK, the name 'Rita' never quite sat right with us for Power Rangers. It sounds too much like Rita from down the chip shop, who might ask if you want salt and vinegar with that; or Rita from round the corner, who may or may not be a juvenile delinquent wearing altogether too much makeup. That said, Rita, the witch-like antagonist of the Power Rangers team, definitely doesn’t work in the chip shop. Too much makeup on the other hand…
Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a brand new belt-scrolling beat 'em up from Digital Eclipse, a developer better known for their retro remasters and collections in the form of Atari 50 and the recent Tetris Forever. Based on the original '90s incarnation of the show — a Japanese-American co-production that mish-mashed Japan’s Super Sentai action scenes with US-filmed actors — Power Rangers is a logical candidate to join the 2D scrolling beat-'em-up renaissance.
And it delivers well beyond expectation. Rita’s Rewind is a well-engineered project that stays true to both the source material and a realistic arcade blueprint. In terms of simulating the feel of the TV show, it’s right on the money, with top-notch presentation, pacy story interludes, and dazzling camera sweeps over parallax-constructed terrain. Musically, it’s sufficiently snazzy, reworking various recognisable themes in countless different ways, and there are CRT screen filters onboard for required retro vibes.
Whether battling off hordes of encircling putty men in a blaze of acrobatic attacks or letting loose with a signature special move, the feel of the show’s frenetic fight sequences have been accurately harnessed. Stuff explodes, blazes, shatters, and ignites, all while leaning heavily into the humour of it all: one-liners, fourth-wall-breaking comedy, and a Saturday morning playfulness that will rattle the inner child in even the darkest of adult hearts. The story itself hearkens back to the show’s genesis, with Rita having built a time module that transports her back to 1993. The original cast are then thrown into a time paradox conundrum where two Rita’s are simultaneously wreaking havoc in their timeline.
The banter between team members and well-known NPCs is all here, too, and while some of the soundbites are overly repetitive (“I’m just gonna get back up!”), one can’t but help smile at the many callbacks. The love is strong with this one, and, like Tribute Games' TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, it feels like a product with dedicated fans at the helm.
In terms of combat, your repertoire is nice and diverse. You can grab, dash, dash and attack, double-jump, and come down from the air with either an angled kick or a vertical smash. Your punch combo routine is limber in that you can quickly swing it backward and forward mid-flow, allowing you to sock enemies coming in from the rear before returning to your point of attention.
It works well, in the sense that the screen gets excitingly crowded while you stay firmly in control. You can also bounce and juggle enemies off the screen edges, which is especially fun when you catch several at the same time, propelling your combo counter substantially. The most integral mechanic, however, is the dodge somersault, which is an absolute essential for certain boss patterns, cagey enemies, and incoming projectiles.
With all of these elements combined, the stage is set for some versatile-while-not-overly-complicated fisticuffs. Elsewhere, there are power-ups that will temporarily speed up your ranger and grant invincibility, and each character has a gauge-regulated signature special that gloriously decimates the screen in times of need.
It’s a reasonably challenging game, too, featuring tons of bosses with unique attack patterns to navigate. It’s both longer and tougher than Shredder’s Revenge on defaults, requiring active reflex and well-timed dodges to navigate its pitfalls, and all the better for it.
Were that all there was to it, Power Rangers would be a decent arcade-style homage to the '90s TV show. But, by stage three, things switch up considerably. The 2D side-scrolling format is suddenly ditched in favour of a dazzling pseudo 3D rampage where the Rangers, seated in their combined Megazord, give chase into the screen firing guns and missiles with explosive result. Here, you need to jump over obstacles, avoid lasers, and then go head-to-head in a Megazord fistfight against Goldar, dodging his fireballs.
It is, for people with a love of 2D gaming, nothing less than spectacular. Riffing on the look of Sega’s Super Scaler technology, which they used in the likes of After Burner, Out Run and Rail Chase, the whole thing really cooks. And it’s not a one-off, either, returning throughout in the guise of haunted theme park rollercoasters and chaotic motorcycle chases down war-torn highways.
The variety doesn’t quite end there, either. Throughout the adventure there are plenty of obstacles to destroy, some useful in smashing foes out of the way, others revealing life-ups and even character cameos from the show - and certain collectible mementos will give diehard fans a buzz. The time rewind aspect certainly isn’t just in-name, with Rita’s minions regularly throwing vortex machines into the fray that require speedy destruction. Failure results in a 10-second action rewind, requiring you to start the process again - but thankfully the damage inflicted to the machine carries over.
During the campaign you collect scattered coins, and between stages a press of the 'X' button will take you to the Juice Bar hangout where you can chat with NPCs for a little comic relief. There are three arcade machines beside the wall labelled ‘Out of Order’, but finding arcade parts hidden in various stages will repair them. Each offers a retro arcade minigame to play, and this is where those coins come in handy. We especially enjoyed the kung-fu chopping one, and they’re all really authentic score-hunting diversions that break up the action.
While Streets of Rage 4 had plenty of gamers sitting upright, it was really Shredder’s Revenge that kickstarted a renewed interest in the 2D scrolling beat 'em up, and Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind can’t escape some comparison. The tactility of the combat isn’t quite on par here, with Turtles feeling that bit snappier and more accurate. Rita’s Rewind is certainly good enough, but there are times when you find you need to slightly readjust your plane to land blows, with a touch of fuzziness around smacking certain objects and engaging grabs.
There’s also very little diversity between the rangers, who all command the same movesets. The only difference is in their aesthetic and individual speed and strength balancing. And, like most in the genre, it does become repetitive and could have used a few more enemy types to mix things up. The absence of wieldable weaponry, too, is always a missed trick where variety is concerned.
On the whole, though, there are few real complaints. Even though its replayability factor is questionable, those outstanding Super Scaler stages are a one-up on TMNT and just about any other scrolling beat 'em up in recent memory. Six-player multiplayer, as one would expect, is a predictably messy all-out blast, but there is no online co-op functionality at launch. This is promised in a future update.
Conclusion
Considering Power Rangers games have more often than not been middling-to-poor, Rita’s Rewind is a pleasant surprise. It’s been given a lump sum of love and attention from a development team at one with the source material. And, if its obvious polish wasn’t enough, it’s a game that really understands the arcade format and goes all out with dazzling Super Scaler action stages that work well to stave off the genre’s naturally repetitive nature. There are a few aspects to the combat that could have been tweaked, but with its humour, lengthy 15-stage campaign, multiplayer hijinks, and heavy-duty '90s charm, Rita’s Rewind is probably the best Power Rangers game we’ve ever played. It’s pretty Morphinomenal.
Putty Patrollers, not putty men
"There’s also very little diversity between the rangers, who all command the same movesets. The only difference is in their aesthetic and individual speed and strength balancing. And, like most in the genre, it does become repetitive and could have used a few more enemy types to mix things up. The absence of wieldable weaponry, too, is always a missed trick where variety is concerned."
THIS is what I'm most concerned about!
The SNES had different move sets for each and every ranger in every game!
Got it on PlayStation instead because of the online thing and still not found a online player to join. Game is awesome and even a good challenge on the easiest setting and there are higher settings which you may have tried to finish and failed a lot of times but you know your be back to give them another go with the green ninja.
As a hardcore Power Rangers fan and beat 'em up lover, I had VERY high hopes for this game and, sadly, I was kinda letdown in several regards.
Playing on Normal difficulty:
Pros:
Cons:
Ultimately, I lost 7!!! continues during one of the zord stages (Eye Guy's) and will likely simply restart the game on Easy Mode because of that stage in particular (since apparently spending all your continues deletes your progress/makes your save unusable). While a lot of what's in here is really, really good, it's not "Shredder's Revenge" level of good by any means and I wish Digital Eclipse would've focused more on the core gameplay as opposed to cutesy stuff like unlockable arcade mini-games...
It's not a terrible game, by any means. I am (mostly) having great fun with it, but it needed to cook some more.
Regarding the price - I definitely regret getting it at the launch price, despite the 15% pre-order discount. The level of polish it should have for a 35-Euro game is simply not there. I'd have gladly paid double that if it played as well as "Streets of Rage 4" or "Shredder's Revenge"... but it doesn't.
"Wieldable weapon pickups is always a plus in this genre"
Why is this a con? Am I to assume that wieldable weapon pickups are not in fact a part of this?
Thanks for the review, getting this as soon as I can to play it along the other Switch beat-'em-ups I already have (Shredder's Revenge, the TMNT ones included in the Cowabunga Collection and The Punisher in Marvel vs. Capcom for sure, maybe also others that I currently don't remember) when I have the time for them!
@Mach_Rider the lag for the rising attack is not just in the Switch version, plenty of people on Steam listed that as one of the issues with the game
I still chuckle at there being a high-adrenaline rollercoaster at Alton Towers called "Rita". Same goes for this. I just picture all the Power Rangers trying to take down the friendly old shopkeeper from Coronation Street.
Not quite as good as Shredder's Revenge but still a fine game nevertheless. My only gripe is the limited continue system but then again that's how things used to be anyway.
Getting the platinum trophy on nightmarish difficulty must be hard.
Shredder's Revenge was awesome, so I want to give this a try.
@Mach_Rider I am also a huge Power Ranger fan and I couldn't summarize the game better. The zord stages are frustrating even in easy. Also, I am not sure how continues work in those stages. I seemingly start from the beginning in those stages if I lose all my lifes which makes the system redundant.
@Sylamp I can confirm that the issue is present in the Steam Deck but, at least for me, it doesn't always happen.
@bones Like before with Shredder's Revenge, if you get the PS4 or PS5 versions, you could only do just 4-Players in multiplayer local co-op, on Xbox, PC, and Switch, you could do up to 6-Players multiplayer local co-op. The only way play to play up to 6-Players on the two PlayStation versions is to play em online and by doing that you may or may not be in luck to play with someone else cause the game had no cross play. That means if you own the PS5 version and your other buddies own the PC, PS4, Xbox, and Switch versions, all of you will never in this lifetime get to play online co-op together in this game. The only way all of you could play online together is if all of you bought this same game on the same specific platform so if you want to play with your friends on this game for PS5, all your friends must also own this game and a PS5.
@Expa0 "The absence of wieldable weaponry, too, is always a missed trick where variety is concerned."
