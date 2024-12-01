What do you do on the 1st of December? Put up the Christmas tree? Open the first door of your Advent Calendar? Or have a browse at the most recent eShop Selects? Of course, it's the latter!
We're looking back at November before we hit the holidays, and while those in North America may be recovering from overindulgence at Thanksgiving, we hope everyone can find something they want to play over the festive period. As always, this list of games is voted for by Nintendo Life staff and contributors — they pick their top three from the eShop games we've reviewed, and you'll see the results below.
For October's Readers' Choice, there was a pretty even spread of votes across a handful of games, but the tactical RPG Wildermyth emerged victorious! The game blends XCOM-style combat with procedural storytelling and has been out on Steam for three years, but the Switch version looks pretty darn good.