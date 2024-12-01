Sneaking in at the end of the year and derailing our GOTY lists is a point-and-click adventure which funnels vintage LucasArts-style comedy and sass into an Agatha Christie-esque whodunnit.

Its title alone makes it worthy of investigation, but Loco Motive's gorgeous pixel art and pitch-perfect humour make it a runaway success and more than worthy of the 8/10 we awarded it. If it weren't for a few pesky bugs, it may have scored better! Let's hope Patchville is the next stop.

Now it's your turn to tell us what eShop games we've missed in November! We've been juggling Mario & Luigi, Switch 2 rumours, the DS' anniversary, and Black Friday deals, so something is bound to have slipped through the cracks.

One note, we'll actually be retiring the monthly Reader's Choice part of eShop Selects from 2025. We already curate a bi-annual list of Games We Missed, so you'll still get a chance to tell us about the games we didn't get a chance to try out elsewhere.

Another note, we are working on reviews for Life is Strange: Double Exposure (which got a shadow drop mid-month) and Spirit Mancer. Otherwise, anything we missed is game. Plus don't forget to vote on our top picks.

What's the best Switch eShop game we missed in November 2024?

What was your favourite eShop game from our top November picks? Angel at Dusk (Switch eShop) Broken Sword - Shadow of the Templars: Reforged (Switch eShop) Carpathian Night Starring Bela Lugosi (Switch eShop) Dungeons of Dreadrock 2 - The Dead King's Secret (Switch eShop) Loco Motive (Switch eShop) Miniatures (Switch eShop) Nine Sols (Switch eShop) Rage of the Dragons NEO (Switch eShop) Tetris Forever (Switch eShop)

How we decide our eShop Selects top three: As we reach the end of every month, the Nintendo Life staff vote on their favourite titles from a list of games selected by the editorial team. To qualify for this list, these games must have been released as a digital-only Nintendo Switch eShop title in that particular month, and must have been reviewed on Nintendo Life; we select the qualifying games based on their review scores.

Staff are then asked to vote for three games that they think deserve to sit right at the very top of that list; first choice gets three points, second choice gets two points, and third choice gets one point. These votes are then tallied to create a top-three list, with the overall winner taking that month's top prize.