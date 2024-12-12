When Victory Heat Rally first appeared on Kickstarter back in 2020, the game appeared set to pay homage to Sega's wonderful Super Scaler range of arcade games from the 1980s. In the four years that have followed between that Kickstarter launch and this Switch release, something appears to have been lost along the way.
Rather than the Kickstarter trailer’s segmented rollercoaster-like tracks, which immediately conjured up memories of Seger's brilliant arcade racer Power Drift, instead the tracks in Victory Heat Rally look a lot more like the typical 3D environments expected from a modern racing game, albeit with cel shading designed to deliberately make them look more basic.
That's not to say this leaves the game entirely without charm, of course. You only need to glance at the screenshots on this page to see that Victory Heat Rally is still a wonderful-looking game, presenting a fantastic retro appearance with the player's car looking like one big chunky sprite hurtling down a pseudo-3D road (even though in reality it's just a big smoke and mirrors act to disguise what is really a standard polygonal racing game).
The main gameplay mechanic here is a drift move, where the longer you can hold it and the tighter you can implement it around turns, the more you build up a speed boost which is unleashed when the drift button is released. It's hardly revolutionary, but this at least makes it easy to get to grips with and within just a couple of races you'll have practically mastered it.
It's here where what should be a positive point actually reveals itself to be a negative, however: with just a single easily learned technique to master, it doesn't take long before Victory Heat Rally’s rather simplistic gameplay starts to feel repetitive. Its Championship mode, which clocks in at around 5-6 hours, does its best to alleviate this by giving you a mixture of lap-based and rally races as well as side missions with tasks such as knocking down cones, but the reality is that it does eventually feel like you're doing the same routine over and over again, as pretty as it looks. There's also the option to play split-screen multiplayer with up to four players, and here the game's simplistic visuals work a treat because it's still pretty easy to see what's going on when your screen is a quarter of the size.
The result is fun enough while it lasts, but is never wildly exciting enough to ensure you'll come back to it time and time again after the Championship mode is completed. Given the age of the Switch, there are now many racing games, including several with some sort of retro-inspired art style, all fighting for players' attention, and while Victory Heat Rally does a good job of positioning itself in the front half of the pack, it lacks that extra boost to push it into contention for a podium place.
As such, once you’ve played through what it has to offer, it doesn’t really have anything that will have you choosing it over any of its competitors any time you fancy a quick race. Nothing it does is particularly bad and you'll have a fun time with it, to be clear. It just feels like the dropping of the Super Scaler art style, while likely having no impact on the gameplay, was somewhat symbolic because the final game doesn't do enough to distinguish itself from the numerous other modern indie racers available.
Comments 14
Yeah the cons are pretty much spot on, I was kinda interested in this and I got it on release on Steam but it really is quite barebones and samey all the way through, good visual style only goes so far.
"Given the age of the Switch, there are now many racing games,"
yeah, that linked list is like 10 games long and some of them arent very good at all. Easily the worst of the "Best blank games on Switch" lists you've done.
Switch has been terrible for racing games IMO. (And, it's not the lack of analog triggers, as I had tons of fun with racing games before those were invented.)
EDIT - ok twenty ✌️
@-wc- they're not all bad. Crash Team Racing was pretty solid.
@N00BiSH
I agree CTR is decent... but I rented it the first time, almost 20 years ago, and have never felt the need to go back.
This is a pretty clear example of "the exception that proves the rule," imo. if CTR and virtua racing are among the top five in a library with this many games, in the year 2024, then racing games are not that console's forte. ✌️
Thanks for the review, still interested in at least giving this a try despite the cons considering the Championship mode is relatively short in addition to the other positives!
I still might get this one, I know Slipstream also recieved a 7 on Nintendo life, for me its it's one of the best retro racers out there. Im not quite as enthusiastic about the art style here, but it still looks like my type of game so I'll watch some more gameplay. If only Switch had OutRun 2006 or Ridge Racer 7.
@-wc- fair enough.
Yikes. I was afraid of this.
Well, onto the wishlist it goes, waiting for a 50% off sale.
Good review, thank you ❤️
https://opencritic.com/game/17427/victory-heat-rally/reviews
https://nintendowire.com/reviews/victory-heat-rally/
https://waytoomany.games/2024/10/07/review-victory-heat-rally/
Always good to look at more reviews to see what the consensus is. OpenCritic appears to have the aggregate score at 80, and 8/10s are the most common score. NintendoLife, Time Extension (which has a fairly similar writeup on the game - not the same, but given they're a sister site to us and Damien used to run NL, iirc, it makes me wonder if Chris and Damien talked about the game with each other, and that's why they make more similar points compared to other reviews I've read) and Destructoid are the only 7/10s I've seen. I think NintendoLife is generally a reliable source for reviews, but sometimes they do trend higher or lower than other outlets, and I think it never hurts to brush up on other reviews to see if the same criticisms or praises come up. Doesn't mean they're not valid if they don't, but it helps put things in perspective.
Besides cute girls, not much substance.
@-wc- Because I don’t own another console I really can’t argue with you. (although I plan to buy another for the main reason of getting Forza). But, that said, I do like many of the racing games on Switch. Each one has their individual take on racing—and I like to see how different devs make different games. Here are my top racing games.
Fast RMX
Horizon Chase
Rise
Rush Rally Origins
Rush Rally 3
Need for Speed
Burnout Paradise
Hot Wheels
WRC 10
Grid
Wreckfest
And I just started Mantis Burn
Yes, other consoles might have better racing games, but I have fun playing these games for many many hours.
Glad I waited for the review. It seems almost like a palette-cleanser game worth a play, but without multi-player I knew it would be a tougher sell for me. Maybe I'll still scoop it on a hard sale one day.
I don't often hear you guys talk about "New Star GP" often when speaking about racing games on the system, so Ill make sure to mention it on my WAYPTW because its utter brilliant.
The racing game that I've given the most time to on Switch is Horizon Chase Turbo; plays well, not trying to look as real as possible and failing, and the vibes are just right. Everything else (outside of Virtua Racing and OutRun) just...aren't fun. I haven't tried RMX, admittedly. This looks fun, but yeah, it does seem like it would get repetitive pretty quickly.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...