Another year, another set of beautiful-looking Switch games to savour. Even as the Switch is approaching its eighth birthday, we've seen a stunning variety of art styles grace our OLED (or NoLED) screens.
We know the Switch 2 is on the horizon, and we can't wait to see what our favourite games look like on the successor, but developers have been working their magic with the ageing Nintendo console. Even in the year of the PS5 Pro, we've seen some of the best art styles on show on the Switch.
But before we get giddy looking at the new generation of Nintendo hardware, we've got a list of the 14 best-looking games that came to Switch in 2024. Have a read, and let us know what your favourite visuals on the console are in the comments!
Animal Well (Switch eShop)
One of the most unique-looking games of the year, Animal Well's pixel art is gorgeous and sets the perfect atmosphere for this puzzle-heavy Metroidvania. Anyone who's played the game knows that Animal Well is creepy, and the dark, glowing areas and scanline filter make an already unsettling world feel even more mysterious.