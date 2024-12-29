We'll never stop talking about how stunning HD-2D is — even when we have concerns about the future of remakes — so you shouldn't be surprised to see Dragon Quest III on here. It's a little blurrier on Switch than its other console counterparts, but it's the incredible lighting and the late, great Akira Toriyama's monster designs help add a brand new beauty to the HD-2D library.

Europa (Switch eShop) Publisher: Novadust Entertainment / Developer: Future Friends Games Release Date: 11th Oct 2024 ( USA ) / 11th Oct 2024 ( UK/EU )

















We wish we loved Europa more than we do, but one aspect this open-world adventure doesn't let down on is its visuals. Even on the Switch, Jupiter's moon is an absolutely stunning location to explore. Given a Ghibli-esque coat of paint, even if you don't enjoy the puzzles, you will fall in love simply by looking around and taking in the atmosphere.