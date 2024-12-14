Cast your minds back: it’s January 2017, and while the Switch isn’t on store shelves yet, we’re beginning to get a taste of what to expect on the hybrid console. As part of the build-up to the console, Square Enix announces a brand new IP from the team behind the Bravely Default series – Project Octopath Traveler.

I, and many others, immediately fell in love. In the short 40-second clip, we got a glimpse at a stunning new art style, one that blends HD visuals with gorgeous pixel art and dynamic lighting. This is the first time we ever saw HD-2D.

Fast forward to 2024, and we have six different games using the HD-2D style – the original Octopath Traveler (as it was later renamed), the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent, Triangle Strategy, the Live A Live remake, Octopath Traveler II, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. That total will grow to eight (seven?) with Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake.

I love HD-2D. I love the way the sunlight kisses the pixeled cobblestones of the streets and the beautifully detailed gigantic boss sprites. I love how it evokes the classic era of RPGs but with new depth and scope. Everything feels more grand.

But – and I say this with hesitation – I think it’s time to stop, or at least slow down, with HD-2D visuals.

Initially, HD-2D, to me, felt like a way of re-interpreting the past. Taking ideas from the SNES era and retexturing them – not just visually, but musically and mechanically – so they're fit for modern-day audiences. Octopath Traveler and Triangle Strategy, the only two new IPs using this art style, fit this memo to a tee. One takes the traditional turn-based RPG and gives it a Canterbury Tales-style structure, with unique combat mechanics and job classes; the other builds on the classic Final Fantasy Tactics-style strategy formula and gives you more dialogue and narrative choices through the Scales of Conviction. I absolutely do not want either of these series to go away.

My bigger concern with HD-2D comes in the form of remakes. Live A Live's return was, honestly, a dream come true. It felt like a fantastic way of delivering a truly unique game in this shiny new art style. And Dragon Quest III HD-2D is excellent, a traditional RPG wrapped up in new clothes. It does feel a fair bit different from all the other HD-2D games due to its polygonal 3D backdrops, and even the character sprites feel distinct from your Octopaths, Live A Lives, and Triangle Strategies, but I’ve loved the time I’ve spent in Aliahan so far.

But we’re at a point where now everyone expects Square Enix to remake every single pixel art game in its back catalogue in HD-2D. Xenogears. Final Fantasy VI. Even other unlocalised titles like Bahamut Lagoon. Oh, and a little gem called Chrono Trigger. No. Stop.

It’s hard for me to say no to all of it, and I’ve even been guilty of asking for HD-2D versions of other games. Admittedly, the idea of playing as Crono, Marle, Lucca, and friends as they travel through time in stunning HD-2D visuals sounds irresistible. But also, Chrono Trigger doesn’t need it. It shouldn’t need it. Even if that fan-made tribute looks amazing. I know Chrono Trigger would look great in HD-2D, but it still looks great now, and would look great in myriad different styles.