In a situation that echoes the reveal and subsequent Switch launch of Ori and the Blind Forest from Microsoft, we admit to feeling a tad shocked at the revelation that Sony’s LEGO Horizon Adventures would not just be released on PS5 and Windows, but also Nintendo’s humble hybrid. Sure, this isn’t the full-fat Horizon experience – PlayStation and PC owners keep that to themselves for the time being – but it’s comfortably the closest we’ve come to Sony migrating its first-party lineup over to another major console platform.
The result is a mixed bag. Lego Horizon Adventures starts as an incredibly fun, visually arresting dive into Guerrilla Games' flagship franchise; one that benefits from a more playful tone compared to the series proper, with faithful elements that will please fans of Aloy and Lego alike. But it’s also quite a shallow, repetitive game that leans heavily on a rather basic structure, with dull level design and severely limited stealth elements putting a dampener on the experience.
For those who might not be familiar with the original Horizon Zero Dawn, developers Studio Gobo and Guerrilla have essentially taken the same story and ‘Lego-fied’ it, filling in the background for newcomers but understandably not approaching the same level of depth as the original. At the very least, the main cast is all here, including Aloy, Rost, Teersa, and Sylens.
Several voice actors from the main series make a return, and honestly, the overall brighter tone is a welcome change from a franchise that always took itself a bit too seriously. Ashley Burch, in particular, is clearly having a wonderful time portraying a more lighthearted version of Aloy, and while you could argue that the game is a slight overcorrection tonally at times, it feels more appropriate for a series that has you hunting robot dinosaurs.
The structure of the game sees you trot off on short adventures from a central hub area known as Mother’s Heart. Here, you can decorate buildings and structures to your heart’s content once you start unlocking customisation options by progressing through the story. Dedicated areas will also allow you to upgrade your characters’ abilities, change costumes (including get-ups from LEGO Ninjago, City, and more), or complete short objectives for rewards. It’s a charming place, but one that we eventually resented having to revisit after every level, traipsing through the same environment over and over again with little to occupy our time once we finished applying the necessary upgrades.
Thankfully, the missions themselves fare a bit better, but it’s mostly thanks to the chaotic combat and impressive presentation. Make no mistake, Lego Horizon Adventures is a seriously pretty experience. The resolution gets a little muddy when playing in handheld mode, but when docked, it easily stands as one of the Switch’s best-looking games. The lighting from bonfires and torches is fantastic, and the subtle depth-of-field effect reminds us of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but it’s arguably even more effective here. The 30fps frame rate is also solid throughout, maintaining reliability during even the busiest of encounters.
What lets the game down significantly, however, is the level design itself. Once you finish a handful of missions, you’ll start to realise that every level contains the same elements: a linear pathway broken up by treasure chests, ziplines, climbable ledges, and buildable structures, before ending with an open area in which you clear out waves of human enemies and machine dinosaurs. That’s it, and while the approachable, fun combat mechanics do help bolster the experience, the game starts to feel incredibly repetitive after a short while. It looks gorgeous, but it’s also remarkably limited in terms of interactive environments. In other words, look but don’t touch.
As you'd expect from a Lego game, combat is very much stripped-down compared to the regular Horizon games, but the developers have made it work quite well. Four playable characters become available as you make your way through the story (with couch and online co-op allowing for mix-and-match combinations), including Aloy, Varl, Teersa, and Erend. Each boasts unique weaponry, and you can also grab new variations throughout your journey that take advantage of elemental powers such as fire and ice. Temporary abilities can also be used in conjunction with your main weapon, such as Gravity Bombs and Boost Boots.
With the machine enemies in particular, you’re encouraged to focus on hitting their weak spots. You can easily highlight these by pressing ‘L’ to quickly scan them, but the bright yellow parts are usually pretty obvious anyway. Otherwise, it’s simply a case of managing three or four enemies at once, avoiding their attacks while launching your offensive. Again, as you might expect from a Lego game aimed at a younger crowd, it’s shallow and somewhat repetitive, but it always feels satisfying, especially when you manage to destroy multiple targets in one go with a carefully aimed Gravity Bomb.
What’s particularly disappointing, however, is the severe lack of stealth gameplay. This is a key mechanic in the mainline Horizon games and it just isn’t up to scratch here. Yes, you can hide in areas of grass (and it’s quite amusing to watch your character morph into a tuft of grass), but your cover is immediately blown once you decide to launch an arrow at an enemy. You can break their line of sight and hide again, of course, but the game would much rather you tackle encounters head-on — it’s certainly much more fun that way.
We suspect that the developers knew they were onto a winner with the combat, as the game also introduces more challenging variations on encounters called ‘Apex Hunts’ as you get further into the story. These contain specific machine targets flanked by standard enemies, and it’s a lot of fun chipping away at the boss’ health while managing the rest of the flock. It’s just a shame that there’s no way to replay these missions at will, as it would prove a great way to rebuild any diminishing supplies of cash.
Conclusion
Clocking in at a fairly short six-to-eight hours, Lego Horizon Adventures offers up frequent, brief bursts of fun with its excellent combat encounters. However, this is wrapped up in an experience that feels way too shallow and repetitive to recommend to anyone other than the most enthusiastic Horizon and Lego fans. It's clear that the intention is to woo new, younger gamers to Sony's flagship franchise, but if you already own Zero Dawn and Forbidden West on PlayStation, we can't see any reason why you'd want to check this one out. Mind you, if all you've got is a Switch, then this endearingly light-hearted introduction will have to do for now. It could have been so much more, though.
Comments 41
I guess the reviewer wasn't bricked up by this game.
Edit: I should've looked up what that meant.
Oof, that doesn't look great.
@HotGoomba PS also gave it a 6
6/10 for a Lego game seems about right. Still gonna buy it on the Switch just for the novelty of having Horizon Zero Dawn on Nintendo.
Notice how Sony refuses to port the good games still.
Very interesting cross-branding on this one. I am interested to see what else Sony starts doing with their properties on Switch.
If ever Sony brings Astro Boy or Ratchet & Clank to the Switch 2, I'll get them day one. But this... No, I'm not getting this, thanks.
@Zeebor15
Would Nintendo port their games to PS5.
I don’t think so.
People go on about PS5 vs Xbox, but xbox as a console is almost dead now especially Phil Spencer’s comments today.
To me the biggest console rivalry is Sony and Nintendo. They are the two companies that need to sell consoles and use that as a business model.
£60 for this in the UK. What a rip off. Skywalker Saga launched at £50. I haven't played it but I'm pretty sure it offers a whole lot more content than this. This looks more like a £30.budget spin off.
@OldGamer999 honestly it's barely a rivalry. Sony is up on stage trying to wow people with ridiculously high tech jargle while Nintendo is own little playing with around with whatever.
@Olliemar28 Does this game really adapt the whole plot of Horizon Zero Dawn? I found the story to be the strongest part of HZD, but it had such bleak twists (such as the revelations of what actually happened to Earth and humanity in the past), I can't imagine they would've included those in a Lego game.
@OldGamer999 I just hate Sony cause they killed Japan Studio for this forced meme, mid at best franchise
As someone who uninstalled LEGO STAR WARS: The Skywalker Saga, I doubt I will grab this, but it is certainly novel!
@HotGoomba The reviewers must not have been into this game.
I spent a lot of time on this already today on Pushsquare but I am really sad how shallow this turned out to be. Lego games are known for replay ability and unlocking characters, and this has none of that. This feels like the first stage of a $60-to-start game and they’ll announce the roadmap any day now. I’ll burrow it from the library and play it with my wife one weekend but that’s it. 😩
This was always going to bad... LEGO games work best on the BIG franchises. I'm not saying Horizon is t a good franchise, but compared to Star Wars and Marvel it's miniscule - I mean how many Horizon characters can you name?! A handful at best - so how was this ever going to feature one of the LEGO games biggest features?
@MeanBeanEgg Is it? previous Lego games have higher scores on Metacritic. I expected a higher score. Also was looking for a different take on Lego games. I was a bit tired of the Lego games after 100% completing The Skywalker Saga.
They should have released LEGO Bloodborne instead
This game seems like it is actually technically impressive, but on the surface it’s “the silly kids version of Sony’s graphical showcase for grown-ups that wish they had BOTW.” I’m convinced it was intentional that this version was ported to Switch. “See? Look at that! Switch can only play baby games. Why don’t you go ahead and buy a PS5 Pro so you can play games for grown-ups?”
LEGO my Aloy. I tried.
Sigh had a feeling this one was going to be a mixed bag. With all previous Lego games I often like to go back to them from time to time but this one doesn't particularly sound very appealing to me at all. I do like how the machines look though.
€70 is just too expensive for what's on offer here so I'll wait for a Sale. Regardless thanks for the Review.
Probably wait for a sale on this. I'm a sucker for LEGO video games, but this can definitely wait for the inevitable discount.
@OorWullie
Indeed and no mention of this in the review! The best price I've seen is £50 (at Hit.co.uk) which is still more expensive than the US
@MeanBeanEgg TBF there are around 10 or more LEGO video games that metacritic at 80% or more. I think I am right in saying that. This has me intrigued even at 6/10 from NL though.
Was always a bit confused about why this franchise was getting the LEGO treatment. Is the franchise not a more Mature themed series? Are kids asking for this? Do they even know what Horizon is? Just seems like there are so many other franchises to cross over, Horizons would be way down on that list IMO. This could be Sony trying to make the PlayStation brand more family friendly with Astro Bot in tow. I don’t think it’s going to work though
Typical Sony - game is beautiful but very shallow .
That's unfortunate.
I’m guessing Horizon is one of those rolling about on the ground games Sony can’t seem to get enough of these days.
People wondering why Sony let this come to switch:
Sony: hey lego can we do a version of one of our games in Lego?
Lego: yes, but it has to be multiplatform
FIN
I thoroughly enjoyed the Horizon games but will wait until I can get to the Lego game on perma-discount in the future before trying it
The only Lego game I want is Lego City Undercover 2 or another open world Lego game. Everything else feels like it’s a PS2 game.
Got my copy coming tomorrow and can't wait as I love the Horizon universe, but I am renting the game as its not something I deem worth spending £50 on.
@N00BiSH dude are you really following Sony? People don't need their high spec ***** anymore. I am a PS fan and PS5 games has been quite disappointing to me, and the recently released ps5 pro felt like a slap to us Sony fans. I am glad they are porting most of their games to PC because I don't think I will get a ps6 in the future.
Does the graphics of PS games amazed me? hell yeah. But after 4-5 games looking so similar I kinda don't care anymore.
@Gamer666 I mean I really say that as a more of a passing observer rather than an intense follower.
Just give us a Lego Tears of the Kingdom or something of that scope, or at least fix Lego City Undercover's sub-par frame rate in handheld mode.
It looks like TT made it, but then it doesn't look like TT made it.
Sigh. Guess 2K Drive is the last good LEGO game. . .
@AnonyQ
I can see them having this caveat due to it likely vastly underperforming other Lego games without this. Sony is also desperate to push Horizon as a mega IP and view a project like this as an advertisement.
"every level contains the same elements: a linear pathway broken up by treasure chests, ziplines, climbable ledges, and buildable structures" isn't this every Lego game?
@RubyCarbuncle I've never been into Lego games, so I'm not understanding. What is different about this, that you liked from previous Lego games and think you won't like here?
@rjejr excepting that there are only four characters, what about Lego Horizons is different that makes it less replayable?
Not too worried about the stealth being practically nonexistent. I suck at it in the real games anyway. I'm not a patient gamer. Sounds like a better fit for this cutesy lego version of horizon as kids have little patience too.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...