Quiz: Which Of These Games Is On Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is an odd little anomaly of a console. It doesn't have a whole lot in common with its predecessors, the Wii U and 3DS, but at the same time, it's sort of a combination of the two — and it has even less in common with Sony and Microsoft's powerful consoles.

All of that adds up to the Switch's library of games being a little unusual — Nintendo's hybrid console has enough of a userbase that popular AAA games might get ported over, but it's fiddly enough to put games on that a lot of indies don't bother, even if the game would be a guaranteed success.

And so, we've compiled a bunch of games that may or may not be on Switch — some that seem obvious, some that seem surprising. Can you get them all right?