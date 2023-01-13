Quiz: Which Of These Games Is On Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is an odd little anomaly of a console. It doesn't have a whole lot in common with its predecessors, the Wii U and 3DS, but at the same time, it's sort of a combination of the two — and it has even less in common with Sony and Microsoft's powerful consoles.
All of that adds up to the Switch's library of games being a little unusual — Nintendo's hybrid console has enough of a userbase that popular AAA games might get ported over, but it's fiddly enough to put games on that a lot of indies don't bother, even if the game would be a guaranteed success.
And so, we've compiled a bunch of games that may or may not be on Switch — some that seem obvious, some that seem surprising. Can you get them all right?
21/24
Overwatch was a tricky choice, Kate.
How about a physical-only list next? Mistover, Forgotten Anne, Jump Force, Minecraft Story Mode, etc. There are many more of course.
I scored 14/24 just by clicking "no" on almost everything Only ones I knew for sure was Sunshine and Witcher.
Weird that eshop is mentioned in the tagline and score section, when Super Mario Sunshine is not on the eshop...
"Is Xenoblade Chronicles X on Switch?"
Why do you have to hurt my feelings like this?
That was fun. Thanks for the Alien Isolation tip.
22/24
1) I confused Secrets of Monkey Island for Return To Monkey Island
2) Yes I am going to argue that Abe’s Oddysee and Oddworld New and Tasty are different games.
19/24
@MarioLinkSamus Alien Isolation is epic! The best game I played last year.
17/24! Not bad! Some of these were very tricky, so yea, I think a 71% is pretty good.
15/24, should be 16/24 because calling new'n tasty Abe's Oddysee is just blatantly false, I can accept the Overwatch trick question but not that one. Just like how I can't say that Resident Evil 1 is on the switch just because the Remake is in it, completely different experiences.
@KateGray You should make a quiz one of your weekly articles like the What are you playing this weekend article on a Saturday.
Missed the Overwatch gotcha and Bioshock only. Fun quiz
22/24. You got me with Overwatch. I was unsure about Alien: Isolation and got it wrong. In hindsight, I should've gotten it right. Other than that, I was pretty confident in all of my answers.
18/24. Not too shabby though I feel cheated out of the trick questions, would’ve been 20/24 then.
It feels cheating having Super Mario Sunshine being correct whilst Overwatch isn't correct when they are both delisted and technically Sunshine wasn't released as a separate game.
20/24
The overwatch one was mean and unfair IMO.
Otherwise it would be 21/24.
EDIT: also I wasn’t crazy for my abe’s odyssey answer. Like @munchlax said, 2 different games.
@Magician 19/24
I got caught out on Overwatch to. Control was memorable because it was cloud only. There’s so much available now, I can’t think of any particular recent release I’d like to see.
On the retro front(16-bit era), Mortal Kombat hasn’t made an appearance yet. Compared to other franchises where games have been released on multiple collections. Sonic 2, Street Fighter etc.
23/24. That Overwatch question was loaded… I should have known…
