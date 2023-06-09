Can You Match These Zeldas To The Game They're From?

Princess Zelda. The titular character of one of Nintendo's most popular franchises and yet bar the odd appearance in Smash Bros. or Hyrule Warriors, a character that has historically remained as an NPC.

Despite rarely holding the limelight, Zelda has appeared in a variety of different forms over the years from the super smooth cartoony to the jarringly realistic. So, we thought that it was about time to give Nintendo's most iconic name (ok, perhaps apart from Mario) some much-deserved attention and see if you can match the character's design to the game in which she appeared.

Below, we have collected together official artwork of the Princess from 17 different games — not necessarily all mainline entries, either — and it's up to you to match them to their original title. Let's put that Zelda knowledge to the test!