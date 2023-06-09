Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Zelda
Image: Nintendo Life

Princess Zelda. The titular character of one of Nintendo's most popular franchises and yet bar the odd appearance in Smash Bros. or Hyrule Warriors, a character that has historically remained as an NPC.

Despite rarely holding the limelight, Zelda has appeared in a variety of different forms over the years from the super smooth cartoony to the jarringly realistic. So, we thought that it was about time to give Nintendo's most iconic name (ok, perhaps apart from Mario) some much-deserved attention and see if you can match the character's design to the game in which she appeared.

Below, we have collected together official artwork of the Princess from 17 different games — not necessarily all mainline entries, either — and it's up to you to match them to their original title. Let's put that Zelda knowledge to the test!

Can You Match These Zeldas To The Game They're From?
Image: Nintendo

The answer is The Wind Waker HD (Wii U).

This is the remodelled version of Zelda found in Wind Waker HD. The smoothed edges and removed black outline are the giveaway here.

Results

You scored x out of 17.

  • 0-5: TEARS of the Kingdom
  • 6-11: Breath of the Mild
  • 12-17: You Hy-RULE

How did you get on? Be sure to share your results in the comments — but don't go giving away any answers!

If you are after more Zelda-themed quizzes, you can take a swing at some of our previous ones such as...