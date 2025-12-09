Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube840k

It may well feel like all the games in the world have already launched this month, but remember, we are just one week in. There are still many, many wonderful titles scheduled for Switch and Switch 2 in the coming days, so we thought it only right to highlight some of the ones we're the most excited about.

In the above video, the wonderful Felix and Alex run through 15 of the very best games launching on the console this month, covering everything from first-party familiars to indie curios. And yes, some of the following are already out in the wild, but what can we say? It has been a busy start to the month!

For those of you who prefer your lists in written form, you'll find the complete line-up of the month's most exciting games below.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion - 1st December (Switch 1 & 2)