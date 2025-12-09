It may well feel like all the games in the world have already launched this month, but remember, we are just one week in. There are still many, many wonderful titles scheduled for Switch and Switch 2 in the coming days, so we thought it only right to highlight some of the ones we're the most excited about.

In the above video, the wonderful Felix and Alex run through 15 of the very best games launching on the console this month, covering everything from first-party familiars to indie curios. And yes, some of the following are already out in the wild, but what can we say? It has been a busy start to the month!

For those of you who prefer your lists in written form, you'll find the complete line-up of the month's most exciting games below.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion - 1st December (Switch 1 & 2)

Marvel Cosmic Invasion
Image: Dotemu

Assassin's Creed Shadows - 2nd December (Switch 2)

Assassin's Creed Shadows
Image: Ubisoft

Red Dead Redemption - 2nd December (Switch 2)

Red Dead Redemption
Image: Rockstar Games

Octopath Traveler 0 - 4th December (Switch 1 & 2)

Octopath Traveler 0
Image: Square Enix

Metroid Prime 4 - 4th December (Switch 1 & 2)

Metroid Prime 4
Image: Nintendo

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - 4th December (Switch 2)

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
Image: SEGA

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - 9th December (Switch 2)

Skyrim
Image: Bethesda

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon - 9th December (Switch 1 & 2)

Ultimate Sheep Raccoon
Image: Clever Endeavour Games

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Mega Dimension DLC - 10th December (Switch 1 & 2)

Pokémon Legends: Z-A DLC
Image: Nintendo

Despelote - 11th December (Switch 1)

Despelote
Image: Panic

Terminator 2D: NO FATE - 12th December (Switch 1)

Terminator 2D
Image: Reef Entertainment

The Rogue Prince of Persia - 16th December (Switch 1 & 2)

The Rogue Prince of Persia
Image: Evil Empire

Layers of Fear - Final Masterpiece Edition - 18th December (Switch 2)

Layers of Fear
Image: Bloober Team

Cast n Chill - 18th December (Switch 1 & 2)

Cast n Chill
Image: Wombat Brawler

Factorio - 22nd December (Switch 2)

Factorio
Image: Wube Software

Woof, and December is usually a quieter month! Let us know which Dec 2025 game you are the most excited for in the following poll (maybe it's one that's out already), and then head to the comments to share which titles you'll be picking up.

