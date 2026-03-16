Uniqlo is no stranger to a Pokémon collab or two, so it will come as no surprise to hear that it has a collection inspired by the classics up its sleeve for the series' 30th anniversary.

The company's latest Pokémon range launches in "late March", and it all circulates around the iconic 'mon art from Gen 1. For adults, there are graphic tees featuring Charizard, Pikachu, Snorlax, Gengar and the starters, while the kids' options also feature some Eevee and Mewtwo representation.

The adult-size graphic tees will set you back £19.90 / $29.90, while the kids' options come in at £9.90 / $19.90.

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You'll find the full collection on the Uniqlo website, but we've also attached a handful of our favourites below:

We'll be keeping an eye out for a firm release date as we head into the second half of the month. After that, there's Uniqlo's Super Mario Galaxy Movie collection to look forward to, which launches in early April.