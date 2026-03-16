For nearly a decade at the time of writing, voice actor Patricia Summersett has been providing the voice of Zelda, appearing in Breath of the Wild, Tears of the Kingdom, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Age of Imprisonment.

Having worked on several games in the series, she's almost become the de facto voice for Princess Zelda, but we all know how Nintendo works. At some point, it will likely deviate from the timeline established by Breath of the Wild and go in a completely different direction for future titles.

When asked about this in a recent interview with Nintendo Everything, Summersett rejected the idea of passing the torch to a new voice actor, but not because she wants to keep the role for herself. Instead, she offered a viewpoint in which all versions of Zelda can exist together, welcomed by the community, and continue to flourish in the coming years.

Here's the full quote:

"I don’t desire – or need – to pass a torch. There are already many torches, many versions of Zelda, each shaped by hundreds of artists before me. We can all exist at the same time, welcomed into a global community. "On that note, people are still just picking up Breath of the Wild for the first time! Regardless of future projects, I must dutifully warn them of the Blood Moon’s rise. It’s serious. The Worm Blood Moon just occurred at 4am last week and I was up all night."

It's a lovely way of looking at it, in our opinion. In an earlier question, she also touched on how grateful she is to have been given the opportunity to reprise the role for multiple games, stating "These things are never ever a given".

Zelda is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, but so far, Nintendo has been pretty quiet about the whole thing. Producer Eiji Aonuma stated that Age of Imprisonment may inspire the next game in the series, and we recently explored what this might mean. It seems unlikely we'll see a new entry anytime soon, but perhaps we'll get a remake or remaster at some point in 2026..? We'll see.