Many of us would have assumed that Pokémon Pokopia would be sticking around in the upper reaches of the UK charts for weeks to come, but stock issues kept it from the top spot in its first week, and it looks like the struggles have continued as we enter week two.
Despite being a critical smash hit with strong sales on the digital front, Pokopia's physicals were reportedly "undersupplied" at launch, perhaps explaining why the game now finds itself at fourth after two weeks on the market. It's surpassed by Resident Evil Requiem, which remains at the top spot, Mario Kart World, and WWE 2K26, which debuts in third.
Elsewhere, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake both land a top 10 spot, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury leaps back into the top 40 — thanks to some MAR10 Day sales, no doubt.
Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|1
|
1
|Resident Evil Requiem
|PS5 54%, PC 35%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox 5%
|
3
|2
|Mario Kart World
|
NEW
|
3
|
WWE 2K26
|PS5 76%, Xbox Series 16%, Switch 2 8%
|
2
|4
|Pokémon Pokopia
|
4
|5
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Switch 2 53%, Switch 47%
|
NEW
|6
|
Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
|Switch 2 50%, PS5 45%, Xbox Series 4%
|
5
|7
|Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition
|
7
|8
|Resident Evil 3
|
8
|9
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Switch 69%, Switch 2 31%
|
NEW
|10
|Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
|PS5 80%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox Series 7%
|
6
|11
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|
12
|12
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|
11
|13
|Minecraft
|
19
|14
|EA Sports FC 26
|PS5 74%, Switch 2 9%, Switch 8%, Xbox Series 5%
|
14
|15
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
13
|16
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
18
|17
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|
26
|18
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|
9
|19
|Resident Evil 2
|
16
|20
|Street Fighter 6
|
NEW
|21
|John Carpenter's Toxic Commando
|
15
|22
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
21
|23
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
17
|24
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%
|
37
|25
|Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
|Switch 2 60%, Switch 40%
|
-
|26
|
Assassin's Creed Shadows
|PS5 74%, Xbox Series 14%, Switch 2 12%
|
24
|27
|Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
|
32
|28
|Ghost of Yotei
|
22
|29
|Tekken 8
|
-
|30
|Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
|
20
|31
|Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
|
27
|32
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Switch 2 52%, Switch 48%
|
-
|33
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Switch 56%, Switch 2 44%
|
25
|34
|
Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|PS5 51%, Switch 42%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 3%
|
30
|35
|The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
31
|36
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 33%, PS5 25%, Switch 2 23%, PS4 12%
|
35
|37
|EA Sports FC 25
|Xbox Series 53%, PS5 33%, PS4 12%, Switch 2%
|
28
|38
|Mario Tennis Fever
|
-
|39
|Resident Evil 4
|
28
|40
|
Just Dance 2026 Edition
[Compiled by GfK]