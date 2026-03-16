Many of us would have assumed that Pokémon Pokopia would be sticking around in the upper reaches of the UK charts for weeks to come, but stock issues kept it from the top spot in its first week, and it looks like the struggles have continued as we enter week two.

Despite being a critical smash hit with strong sales on the digital front, Pokopia's physicals were reportedly "undersupplied" at launch, perhaps explaining why the game now finds itself at fourth after two weeks on the market. It's surpassed by Resident Evil Requiem, which remains at the top spot, Mario Kart World, and WWE 2K26, which debuts in third.

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Elsewhere, Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake both land a top 10 spot, and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury leaps back into the top 40 — thanks to some MAR10 Day sales, no doubt.

Here's the full top 40, with platform breakdowns for games available on Switch, Switch 2, and other consoles:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 Resident Evil Requiem PS5 54%, PC 35%, Switch 2 6%, Xbox 5% 3 2 Mario Kart World NEW 3 WWE 2K26 PS5 76%, Xbox Series 16%, Switch 2 8% 2 4 Pokémon Pokopia 4 5 Pokémon Legends: Z-A Switch 2 53%, Switch 47% NEW 6 Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection Switch 2 50%, PS5 45%, Xbox Series 4% 5 7 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard Gold Edition 7 8 Resident Evil 3 8 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 69%, Switch 2 31% NEW 10 Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake PS5 80%, Switch 2 13%, Xbox Series 7% 6 11 Monster Hunter Wilds 12 12 Donkey Kong Bananza 11 13 Minecraft 19 14 EA Sports FC 26 PS5 74%, Switch 2 9%, Switch 8%, Xbox Series 5% 14 15 Grand Theft Auto V 13 16 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 18 17 Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 26 18 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition 9 19 Resident Evil 2

16 20 Street Fighter 6 NEW 21 John Carpenter's Toxic Commando 15 22 Nintendo Switch Sports 21 23 Super Mario Bros. Wonder

17 24 Super Mario Party Jamboree Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% 37 25 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Switch 2 60%, Switch 40% - 26 Assassin's Creed Shadows PS5 74%, Xbox Series 14%, Switch 2 12% 24 27 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

32 28 Ghost of Yotei

22 29 Tekken 8

- 30 Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

20 31 Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

27 32 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch 2 52%, Switch 48% - 33 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Switch 56%, Switch 2 44% 25 34 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions PS5 51%, Switch 42%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 3% 30 35 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

31 36 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 33%, PS5 25%, Switch 2 23%, PS4 12% 35 37 EA Sports FC 25 Xbox Series 53%, PS5 33%, PS4 12%, Switch 2% 28 38 Mario Tennis Fever

- 39 Resident Evil 4

28 40 Just Dance 2026 Edition



[Compiled by GfK]

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