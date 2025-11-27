Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube839k

Well, here's a welcome surprise! Hot off the back of Silent Hill 2 and Cronos: The New Dawn, Bloober Team has shared with us the next project that it's working on for Switch 2, and it's none other than an all-new Layers of Fear package.

Layers of Fear: Final Masterpiece Edition will arrive on Switch 2 on 19th December, bundling together Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear 2, every DLC expansion, and brand-new chapters into one spooky edition fully optimised for the new system.

There are the added bonuses of HDR, ray tracing, and dynamic lighting, too, and you have the option to play with motion controls or touchscreen inputs if you see fit. Here's the official blurb from Bloober Team and a handful of screenshots:

Layers of Fear is a first-person experience that blends story-driven exploration, environmental puzzles, and psychological horror. The Final Master Edition brings together the intertwined stories of three characters — the Painter, the Actor, and the Writer — each consumed by their devotion to art. The atmosphere is elevated by a chilling yet hauntingly beautiful soundtrack composed by award-winning musician Arek Reikowski. Rebuilt with HDR, ray tracing, and dynamic lighting, this edition deepens immersion in its melancholic and spine-chilling world.

It all sounds like a pretty strong way to experience these psychological horror titles. The full Final Masterpiece Edition will be available on the eShop for $39.99 (or your regional equivalent) next month — because the holiday season really needs some more scares, right?

For those curious, we had a perfectly good time with Cronos: The New Dawn when it arrived on Switch 2 back in September, describing it as "a celebration of survival horror, paying homage to all the genre greats effectively, although failing to do anything truly original" in our review.