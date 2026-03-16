The Saudi investment firm Misk Foundation, using its Electronic Gaming Development Company (EGDC) branch, has acquired a significant number of shares in Capcom, according to GameBiz (thanks, Automaton).

The firm, owned by Saudi Arabian Crown Price Mohammed Bin Salman, now owns a 5.03% stake in Capcom after acquiring 26,788,500 shares. It has stressed, however, that its reasoning is for "pure investment", which likely means it will simply earn profits from share increases.

The move comes as Capcom celebrates the remarkable success of Resident Evil Requiem, which just recently surpassed 6 million units sold; the fastest any title in the series has achieved such a milestone. Capcom's share price is currently on the rise, sitting at 3,562 JPY at the time of writing.

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Capcom also has a heavy-hitter in the form of Street Fighter 6, which will shortly welcome veteran fighter Alex into its roster via the Year 3 Fighters Pass. The Misk Foundation, meanwhile, wholly owns game developer SNK, which is perhaps best known for fighting franchises such as Fatal Fury and The King of Fighters, along with the 2D action series Metal Slug.