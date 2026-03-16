Capcom has announced that Resident Evil Requiem has now sold over six million units worldwide, which is the fastest that an entry in the series has reached such an impressive milestone.

Released on 27th February 2026, Requiem subsequently managed to surpass 5 million in sales within its first week on store shelves. A further 1 million have been shifted in the roughly two weeks following, which means that while momentum has certainly slowed, fans are still picking the game up in droves.

In terms of total sale figures, Requiem is currently the eighth best-selling in the series, sitting between Resident Evil 5 at 10 million and Resident Evil remake at 5.10 million.

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Game director Koshi Nakanishi has since confirmed that work is underway on a story expansion for Requiem, though what this will entail is unknown at the time of writing. A photo mode will also be added in the near future, with a 'minigame' promised this coming May. Again, we don't know what this is, but we've got our fingers crossed for Mercenaries Mode.

Capcom has been on a roll recently, and isn't looking to slow down anytime soon. Just next month in fact, on 17th April, it will launch Pragmata on Switch 2 alongside PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. There's a free demo available now if you want to try before you buy, and you can also check out our impressions from a previous hands-on event in which we said it "has the potential to be something really special".

Meanwhile, if you're likely to be playing Requiem for the foreseeable future, don't forget that Capcom is planning on launching Grace and Leon amiibo figures on 30th July 2025. Both will unlock in-game cosmetic skins for your weapons, so don't go expecting any Prime 4-inspired cutscenes from these things.