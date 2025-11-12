We've assumed that it would be coming our way for some time now, but Dead Cells developer Evil Empire has today finally given its slick roguelike, The Rogue Prince of Persia, a Switch release date.

This one will be arriving on the eShop (for both Switch and Switch 2) on 16th December, with a physical edition following behind on 10th April 2026... albeit as a Game-Key Card.

We've been keeping an eye on this one ever since it was first revealed early last year, but just in case it hasn't popped up on your radar yet, here's a brief rundown of what you can expect.

The Rogue Prince of Persia is a roguelike that mixes stylish platforming action with build-based combat. You can expect procedurally-generated levels, over 100 different weapons and medallions to power-up your build, and lots (we mean lots) of Dead Cells-style retries.

We've included some pictures of the platforming action below, so you can get an idea of what you can expect.

After a time in early access, this one launched on Steam, PS5 and Xbox Series earlier this year. It has since racked up over 1,000 'Very Positive' reviews on PC, so let's hope that the Switch's portability promise can keep the good times coming when it arrives for us next month.