What's that? You're still catching up on the news from the last Direct? There's no time for that! Nintendo has another showcase up its sleeve, an Indie World to be precise, and it's right around the corner!

Yes, Nintendo is keeping the presentations coming today, with the Indie World set to kick off in a little under half an hour at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. There's only 15 minutes put aside for this one, but we can expect "new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch", so that's something.

All of this will be heading to the Nintendo of America YouTube channel (or your regional equivalent), but if you'd rather watch with us Nintendo Lifers — and have a bit of a natter along the way — you can do exactly that by checking out the stream below.

We are just minutes away from our second Nintendo presentation in two weeks, so make sure you're sitting comfortably, and let's get ready for some indie news.