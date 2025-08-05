For the second week in a row, Nintendo will be holding another showcase for games coming to the Switch and Switch 2.

This time, it's an Indie World, and will be taking place on 7th August at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. The showcase will be roughly 15 minutes long and will be show in all of the usual spots.





Watch here: pic.twitter.com/NHiNg7jQUY Join us this Thursday, August 7 at 6am PT for a new #IndieWorld Showcase! Tune in for roughly 15 minutes of new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch.Watch here: https://t.co/UqgwVI23d4 August 5, 2025

Folks, we've just had a Partner Showcase — which some found disappointing. There might be some rather lovely surprises in store here, though. Let's wait and see!

