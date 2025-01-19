Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 793k

The Switch 2 is all the focus this week (well, mostly), but there are still some great games on the way to the Nintendo Switch in 2025. Apart from Donkey Kong, which rolled onto the original hybrid system this week, next week sees the arrival of the Arc System Works fighter Guilty Gear Strive.

If you are planning to download the Switch eShop version of this game, be prepared to potentially make some space because according to the official listings, it will take up around 13GB. This version also includes rollback netcode and comes with 28 characters at launch.

One thing that will be missing from the Switch version though is crossplay - with the game's producer Ken Miyauchi confirming this in August of last year. If you're curious to learn a bit more about this upcoming release, our pals at Push Square have a review of the PlayStation version, dating back to 2021.

Earlier this week, Guilty Gear Strive was also announced as one of this year's main titles for EVO 2025, taking place this August.