The world's biggest fighting game tournament EVO is scheduled to announce this year's US game line up next week on 14th January, but it seems it might have already been revealed.

In other words, if you would rather find out in the official broadcast, navigate away from this page right now. Otherwise, here's the lineup which seems to have been accidentally revealed in the scheduled live-stream's thumbnail image on YouTube.

EVO 2025 Featured Games (US)

Apart from the usual heavy hitters, the new (and returning) games this year include Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. These additions have replaced King of Fighters XV and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

You can access New Age of Heroes in the recently released Switch title Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. We'll share another update when this lineup is officially revealed next week. Evo 2025 will take place in Las Vegas between 1st - 3rd August this year.