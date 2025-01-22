Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 793k

Update [ ]: Warner Bros. has today gone live with its Mortal Kombat 1 DLC update featuring Conan the Barbarian - this includes some fixes specific to the Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes from the official support page:

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes - January Update

Nintendo Switch

Entering and exiting the pause menu during online practice no longer causes latency increases

Friends only tab in Kombat League should now populate correctly

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

AI adjustments & improvements

Improvements to Screen Reader functionality

Added Conan Fighter to Roster

Added Age of Conan skins for Ashrah, Baraka, & Geras

Fixed several visual issues during brutalities

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Havik

While Blood Bath tether is active it will continuously drain Havik's health and grant him meter

Blood Bath now only possible when below 30% health

Kitana

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Fan Toss

Added new move (Air) Reverse Fan Toss

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Reverse Fan Toss

Added new move Wind Bomb Squall

Raiden

Added new move Electric Overcharge

Added new move Electric Discharge

Reiko

Added new move (Air) Reap The Whirlwind

Added new move (Air) Enhanced Reap The Whirlwind

Assassin Throwing Stars and Enhanced Assassin Throwing Stars are now destroyed by opponent's projectiles

Pain Knee from Enhanced Charging Pain now has a different reaction

Scorpion

Fixed rare issue that could cause Sweeping Scorpion Tail (B+3) to sometimes do 3 hits when blocked or hit armor

Shang Tsung

When morphed into Ghostface and swapped to an Alternate Killer, Shang Tsung will no longer morph back until returned to Original Killer

Fixed specific sequence using Kameo Kopy to turn into Khameleon causing Kameo Kopy move to become disabled for an extended period

Fixed visual issue with Kameo Kopy interrupted at specific timing when opponent is using Ferra

Fixed rare issue that could occur during endurance fights that could cause lingering visuals when Shang Tsung is defeated

Ermac

Fixed some of Witch Slam, Enhanced Witch Slam, Behind You, and Too Late damage not correctly applying some damage buffs

Cyrax

Fixed an opponent caught in capture foam being able to sometimes go through Kameo Frost Ice Wall

Sektor

Fixed lingering sound effects on Bionic Blast (Hold 2) when losing a match

Ghostface

Fixed rare issues where Alternate Killer could be prevented from swapping back to Billy when hit by certain attacks on the same frame as Killer timer ran out

Fixed issues with stun attacks causing combo to reset if used at specific timing after Knife Toss Fakeout

Fixed temporary restriction preventing player from performing Knife Toss Fakeout

Fixed missing sound effects on some attacks

Fixed missing sound effects when Alternate Killers are hit by some attacks

Kameo Fighters

Darrius (Kameo)

Fixed Darrius rapidly moving outside of the arena when performing Ground Invitational in certain corner circumstances

Sektor (Kameo)

Fixed issue that was causing Straight Missile Fatal Blow to not become invulnerable after hitting opponent

Straight Missile (Fatal Blow) now has 4 more startup frames when not in a combo & no longer has armor

Scorpion (Kameo)

Flame Aura has a different reaction against Kameos, deals extra damage, and adds a victim flame visual effects

Flame Aura can now hit airborne Kameos

Flame Aura drains 50% Kameo meter from the opponent if it hits an opponent's Kameo

Sub-Zero (Kameo)

Fixed Deep Freeze facing wrong direction if performed at specific timing against a teleporting opponent

Shujinko (Kameo)

Shujinko can now perform Borrow: Psychotic Dive to Prone Stab against Ghostface

Fixed Mimic: Enhanced Backstage Pass when performed against Ghostface sometimes missing if the opponent is in the corner

Motaro (Kameo)

Fixed issue that was causing Charge! Fatal Blow to not become invulnerable after hitting opponent

Fixed Uppercut (Down + Back Punch) & Fatal Blow attacks doing incorrect damage against Motaro

Tremor (Kameo)

Attacks that cause push forward block reaction will now cause Crystal Armor hit reaction to push forward

Ferra (Kameo)

Fixed Uppercut (Down + Back Punch) & Fatal Blow attacks doing incorrect damage against Ferra

Original Story: The Switch 2 has dominated the headlines over the past few days, but there's been plenty of other stuff going on in the world of video games this week.

On the Mortal Kombat front, NetherRealm revealed the official gameplay trailer for Conan the Barbarian featuring the likeness of Arnold Schwarzenegger, with the voice work apparently done by Chris Cox (the same guy who voiced Arnie as the Terminator in Mortal Kombat 11).

Mortal Kombat 1 early access players will be able to play as Conan from 21st January 2025 onwards (aka next week). This character is part of the game's second DLC pack featuring Ghostface (Scream), T-1000 (Terminator), and three Mortal Kombat characters featured in the Khaos Reigns expansion.

"Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands Liu Kang’s New Era with a new story campaign and an all-new cinematic experience. Discover how Liu Kang rallies his champions and puts faith in his enemies as he battles the ruthless Titan Havik, who threatens to plunge the realms into khaos. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy."

Late last year, there was rumours circulating about Mortal Kombat 1's future DLC supposedly being cancelled. You can learn more about this in our previous story here on Nintendo Life.

Earlier this week, EVO also confirmed its main lineup for 2025 - Mortal Kombat will be one of eight titles featured this year.