After a sign was spotted earlier this week at PAX West, Arc System Works has now confirmed the fighting game Guilty Gear Strive is on its way to the Nintendo Switch.

While it's set to offer up the entire package (including the 28 currently available fighters), one thing it seems it will be missing is crossplay. The game's producer Ken Miyauchi has confirmed on social media platform 'X' that it won't be in this particular release, but hey - it's still got rollback netcode:

"FYI, GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Nintendo Switch Edition has no crossplay, but runs on rollback netcode."





Guilty Gear Strive is currently in its fourth season, with Arc System Works recently unveiling a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cameo is on the way. Our pals at Push Square gave the game an "excellent" nine out of ten stars when it originally made its debut on PlayStation platforms in 2021.