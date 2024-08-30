Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Update [Fri 30th Aug, 2024 17:30 BST]:

It's official — Guilty Gear Strive is coming to Switch on 23rd January 2025. It will also be getting a physical release, Arc System Works has confirmed on its website.

The game will launch with all 28 currently available characters; that means anyone added in Season Pass 4 won't be included from the get-go. Not only that, but the Switch version will also include rollback netcode, which is a huge win for the fighting game community.

Check out the announcement trailer below, and stay tuned for the smell of the game!

Original article [Thu 29th Aug, 2024 00:15 BST]:

Arc System Works' fighting game Guilty Gear Strive looks to be on the way to the Nintendo Switch.

As highlighted on the Guilty Gear subreddit, a banner of the game has been spotted at PAX West. It references a "Nintendo Switch Edition" of the game and how fans can "pre-order now".

This is the latest entry in the Guilty Gear series and was originally released on PlayStation and PC platforms in 2021, with an Xbox release arriving last year. The initial release has been followed by multiple Season Passes featuring additional characters, and it's now up to the fourth one, which includes a Cyberpunk: Edgerunners cameo. Here's a little bit about Strive (via Steam):

“Guilty Gear -Strive-“ is the latest entry in the critically acclaimed Guilty Gear fighting game franchise. Created by Daisuke Ishiwatari and developed by Arc System Works, “Guilty Gear -Strive-“ upholds the series’ reputation for a high octane soundtrack, groundbreaking hybrid 2D/3D cell-shaded graphics and intense, rewarding gameplay."

When Strive landed on PlayStation, our pals at Push Square gave it an "excellent" nine out of ten stars, calling it "an exceptional fighting game".

Some of the previous Guilty Gear games released on the Switch include the original game and the 20th Anniversary Edition.