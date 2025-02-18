News Capcom Fighting Collection 2 Launches May 2025 On Nintendo Switch Pre-orders now live

Update #1 [ ]:

EVO's 2025 lineup has now been officially confirmed by the event's organisers and it is exactly what was leaked.

Once again, the full roster includes Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8, Guilty Gear -Strive-, Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes, Mortal Kombat 1, Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes.

In some surprise news, EVO has also announced it will run an "extended lineup" of competitions for Rivals of Aether II, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O, The King of Fighters XV, BlazBlue CentralFiction and Killer Instinct - with "more to come".





- Rivals of Aether II

- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O

- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV

- BlazBlue CentralFiction

- Killer Instinct

- and more to come! Introducing the new Evo Extended Lineup.- Rivals of Aether II- Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV- BlazBlue CentralFiction- Killer Instinct- and more to come! pic.twitter.com/1RcvlJWSCT January 15, 2025

Original Story: The world's biggest fighting game tournament EVO is scheduled to announce this year's US game line up next week on 14th January, but it seems it might have already been revealed.

In other words, if you would rather find out in the official broadcast, navigate away from this page right now. Otherwise, here's the lineup which seems to have been accidentally revealed in the scheduled live-stream's thumbnail image on YouTube.

EVO 2025 Featured Games (US)

Apart from the usual heavy hitters, the new (and returning) games this year include Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves and Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes. These additions have replaced King of Fighters XV and Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike.

You can access New Age of Heroes in the recently released Switch title Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. We'll share another update when this lineup is officially revealed next week. Evo 2025 will take place in Las Vegas between 1st - 3rd August this year.