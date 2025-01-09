Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

Ever one to snatch up a DLC crossover, Square Enix has today announced that PowerWash Simulator will be getting taken on a Grand Day Out later this year with the arrival of the 'Wallace & Gromit Special Pack'.

We still don't have a precise release date for this one just yet, though the above reveal trailer showcases some of the mucky locales that we'll be a-scrubbing when it does arrive. We catch glimpses of the West Wallaby Street kitchen (complete with moving model train set), the interior of Wallace's rocket, the workshop and Gromit's kennel in the front garden.

Looking at the expansion's Steam page, it seems there will be a tie-in powerwasher and avatar skin, so you can seamlessly blend in with your surroundings while you sud and scrub.

Launching at some point in 2025, the Wallace & Gromit pack will join an enviable list of franchises to have received a PowerWash crossover including Shrek, SpongeBob, Final Fantasy and Back to the Future. After the festive banger of Vengeance Most Fowl, we're excited for another slice of cracking content. Keep 'em coming, lad!