It was just last month that PowerWash Simulator finally blasted its way onto the Switch, but the game's first expansion is already right around the corner.

We have known about the upcoming Final Fantasy VII crossover for a little while now (since launch, if we're being accurate) and after much teasing, the official @PowerWashSim Twitter account has now revealed that the Midgar Special Pack will be making its way to all consoles on 2nd March from 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST / 5 PM GMT.

This expansion will be completely free for all those who already own the game and will be immediately accessible from the Specials section of the main menu after launch.

Of course, the thing we really want to know is what this bonus content will bring us to clean. It looks like there will be five new levels added this time around, with the following items needing a good old scrub: Hardy Daytona, Shinra Hauler, Scorpion Sentinel, Seventh Heaven, Mako Energy Exhibit and Airbuster.

For a little more information on the update, be sure to check out FururLab's recent blog post where the development team shared the full details of everything heading for the game.