After being teased last month, FuturLab and Square Enix have now given us a little more information on the upcoming team-up between PowerWash Simulator and Back to the Future, confirming that the DLC will be heading our way on 16th November — not too big of a time jump, then.

This DLC pack will set you back £6.49 / $7.99 / €7.99 and includes a boatload (or, certainly carload) of iconic items from the 1985 movie that are in line for a good clean. There's the DeLorean, Doc's van, the Time Train, Holomax Theatre and the Hill Valley Clocktower all waiting for a scrubbin'.

You can catch a glimpse of the kind of dirt that you will be dealing with on the Theatre in the following release date trailer:

The Back to the Future Special Pack launches November 16th! And it's HEAVY. 💦 pic.twitter.com/TayJPJXwPa October 26, 2023

The Back to the Future DLC follows the likes of SpongeBob, Tomb Raider and even Final Fantasy VII, all of which have popped up in the game in typically mucky form. What will be next, we wonder?