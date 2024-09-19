Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

After being revealed in last month's Indie World showcase, FuturLab and Square Enix have today announced that PowerWash Simulator's paid Shrek DLC will be making a mess on Switch on 10th October.

Adding to a long list of impressive PowerWash collaborations with the likes of SpongeBob, Final Fantasy and Back to the Future, the Shrek Special Pack offers up a collection of mucky locales from Far, Far Away, and it's up to you to clean 'em.

Included in this one is Shrek's Swamp, Duloc, Fairy Godmother's Potion Factory, Dragon's Lair and Hansel's Honeymoon Hideaway. It looks like there will be plenty of Easter eggs dotted about for fans of the Dreamworks series, and you can expect to "receive messages from some familiar faces" along the way.

As ever, you'll be able to do all of this either solo or with your pals in co-op — and, let's admit it, the DLC's knight skin looks made for a squad scrubbing sesh.

Here's a little more info on what you can expect from each DLC location:

Shrek’s Swamp - Restore Shrek’s Swamp to its former *ahem* glory after being covered in glittery goop in this super-satisfying, high-contrast clean-up. You can even go inside his home, and marvel at the incredible attention to detail paid to making it feel authentic to the movies. Well, after you’ve cleaned up all the gunk, of course.

Duloc - In Duloc, you’ll discover a collection of art left behind by some disgruntled (but artistically gifted) knights.

Fairy Godmother’s Potion Factory - This iconic location from Shrek 2 has been meticulously recreated, complete with working machines. It’s down to you to de-gunk them, you wouldn’t want to gum up the inner workings of the Fairy Godmother’s potion empire, would you?

Dragon’s Lair - This glittering hoard is not so shiny anymore – cue your arrival! As you clean it, you’ll discover more than just gold and gems - you’ll also reveal some tasty details for fans of the Shrek universe.

Hansel’s Honeymoon Hideaway - This candy-coated cottage has seen better days. Bring it back to its gingerbread glory in this deliciously detailed job.

The PowerWash Simulator Shrek Special Pack will be available on the Switch eShop next month for $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.50.

Will you be peeling back the layers of dirt in this one next month? Do the roar in the comments to let us know.