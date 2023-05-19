Have you ever looked at Bikini Bottom in Spongebob Squarepants and thought "Crikey, that could do with a ruddy good scrub"?
Well, you're in luck, because Powerwash Simulator is launching a Spongebob Squarepants Special Pack this Summer so that you can live out your power wash fantasies under the sea. Six new maps will be featured in the pack, including Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab; The Patty Wagon; The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair.
Described as "a love letter to the source material", it's been created in a similar art style to the original cartoon series in collaboration with Nickelodeon. Your character will also receive a nautical makeover to fit in with the theme, including a unique custom power washer.
Retailing at $7.99 / €7.99 / £6.49, there's no specific release date as of yet, but hopefully we'll get some concrete information real soon.
