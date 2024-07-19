Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 772k

PowerWash Simulator is having a blast in celebration of its second anniversary as developer FuturLab has released a fresh free content update containing two new mucky maps.

Titled 'Muckingham Files 3', this update includes an all-new aquarium environment and a submarine, both of which were voted for by the PowerWash Simulator community. You'll be hosing down the exhibits, getting rid of dirt in every nook and cranny (or should that be hook and clam-my?) and hearing plenty of that satisfying 'ding' when your task is suitably spotless.

The 'Muckingham Files 3' free content update is available on Switch right now. Simply check that your game is updated to the most recent version (press '-' while the game is highlighted on your Switch home screen and navigate to 'Via the Internet' in the Software Update section) and get cleaning!

Since its launch two years ago, PowerWash Simulator has pulled in some impressive names for DLC collaborations, releasing packs in conjunction with SpongeBob SquarePants, Back to the Future, Final Fantasy and more. Heck, it even got a glowing endorsement from Masahiro Sakurai recently.