Following the recent release of Fantasian Neo Dimension for Switch, the Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is now focused on his future.

In the same Famitsu interview with Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii, Sakaguchi revealed how he won’t be calling time on his career any time soon. Instead, he provided an update about his “new project”, which is believed to be a new “dark fantasy” title from Mistwalker.

It will reportedly involve him reuniting with the famous composer Nobuo Uematsu and the script for this project is already complete, but it could still be a while away. Here’s exactly what Sakguchi had to say to Famitsu (via GamesRadar):

Hironobu Sakaguchi: "There are many things that I can't talk about, but I'm working on a new project. I can't tell you what exactly I'm working on, but it's been about a year since I wrote the script, so I'm in a situation where I think I'll be able to get to a good point in about two years."

