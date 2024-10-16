Ahead of the launch of FANTASIAN Neo Dimension on the Switch this December, legendary composer Nobuo Uematsu has shared a "special message".

In a short and snappy video on the official Fantasian social media account, he told fans this title was his "final project" as a composer of video game music and hoped everyone would pick it up.

Nobuo Uematsu: "This is my final project as a composer of video game music. I hope you'll pick it up and play it! Thanks for your support!"

While the Japanese composer has worked on all sorts of games over the years, he has become best known for his contribution to the Final Fantasy series. He previously hinted Fantasian could be his last game after some health issues.

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi has recently spoken about calling it a day, although he's seemingly not done yet.