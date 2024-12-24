Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii has dedicated much of his life to the legendary role-playing series and it doesn't seem like he wants to slow down any time soon.

Speaking to Famitsu recently, the 70-year-old mentioned how he intends to continue making games. Here's a translation of what he had to say, courtesy of GamesRadar:

Yuji Horii: "I think I'll continue to make games for a long time... I've never thought about retirement. After all, I'll always be a game designer."

His work is set to continue with the next entry Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate - the next mainline entry in the series featuring a darker tone. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake is also on the way.

Horii was recently acknowledged for his life's work in Japan, winning a Cultural Affairs' Commissioner's Award - an award given to individuals who have made a distinguished accomplishment in artist and cultural activities (via GoNintendo).

Here's what he had to say in response to this and you can see some photos of Horii winning this award in the social media post below:

"It was an honor to receive this award from the Commissioner of the Agency for Cultural Affairs. Looking back, about 40 years ago, games were blamed for crimes and were widely frowned upon, but after so many years, they have come to be recognized as a culture by the country. I am deeply moved. I look forward to your continued support for the game industry."

This special occasion follows the release of Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake on the Switch and multiple other platforms in November.

In our review on Nintendo Life, we called this latest revival a faithful adaptation of a treasured RPG classic and thought it was a great way to relive the original title: