Square Enix is releasing a second run of physical copies for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, and it'll be available on both the Square Enix store and in select retailers from 8th October 2024.

Called the FINAL FANTASY Pixel Remaster Anniversary Edition, this new retail version comes with a sticker sheet and is available to pre-order at the Square Enix store in both North America and Europe.

As we mentioned above, however, this new physical version won't just be exclusive to the Square Enix store this time around. Retailers will also be selling copies of the Anniversary Edition in-store; Square Enix hasn't specified particular stores yet, but you can check in with retailers to see if they'll be getting stock in.

Fans have been begging for Square Enix to release a second wave of physical versions of the Pixel Remasters since the games launched on Switch and PS4 in April 2023. It may have taken over a year for it to happen, but hey, that second wave is coming, and without the caveat of it being locked to one store.

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series focuses on the first six games in the long-running Final Fantasy series, featuring new sprite work, rearranged music, and quality-of-life features. All six games are available to buy separately on the eShop, and until 15th August, they're actually on sale, so if you're not worried about a physical version, it's worth snapping these up now.

Will you be pre-ordering this new physical edition of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series? Flee to the comments and let us know.