Some of the biggest surprises at this year's Game Awards show were provided by Japanese video game giant Capcom with the revival of classic IPs like Okami and Onimusha.

In a company press release on its official website, Capcom has now made it clear this is all part of an initiative to focus on "re-activating dormant IPs" in its library that "haven't had a new title launch recently".

"The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above (Omimusha, Okami), in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles."

Capcom has recently released games and collections based on Ace Attorney and even worked miracles with compilations like Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. Leading into 2025, it's got a new Monster Hunter game on the way and another fighting collection due out.

And if you're wondering about the legendary Blue Bomber Mega Man, in June of this year during a shareholders meeting, the company mentioned how it was always considering what's next. In a survey during the same month, it asked fans what series they wanted remade - with titles like Breath of Fire featured in the top 5.

One other Japanese company that's been busy reviving its classic IP is Sega - with plans to bring back franchises such as Crazy Taxi, Shinobi, Jet Set Radio and even Virtua Fighter.