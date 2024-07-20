Industry legend Hideki Kamiya, who left his job at PlatinumGames last year, has recently mentioned how he's still interested in making new entries in the Okami and Viewtiful Joe series, as both stories remain incomplete.

In part two of Unseen's "Memories unblocked with Ikumi Nakamura", Kamiya mentioned how he's gone as far as filling out Capcom's recent survey and putting in a direct request for a new Viewtiful Joe game after he noticed the survey didn't have this series as an option.

"I'd be more than happy. It's only because 8 people have played Viewtiful Joe that people aren't going wild. That game also ended mid-way. So I need to finish it. I want to finish it.

"That survey that Capcom did last time, it didn't have Viewtiful Joe as an option. So I sent a response saying, 'I am Hideki Kamiya, let me make Viewtiful Joe's sequel. I wrote that and sent it, it didn't even get put up on the survey results. The director himself is asking to make the game again but they won't even talk about it. What the hell, Capcom?"



Kamiya also made some comments about the popularity of Okami on Capcom's survey, and reiterated how he wants to complete the story of this game because he feels bad leaving it "mid-way".

"You know that the story ended mid-way, so leaving it as it is, I feel bad...creators, I think have the duty to create sequels fans are wanting to see. Although I sound all high and mighty, it's been a while since I've moved on from Okami. But I still feel like I haven't fulfilled my duty, so Capcom, please - let's do it together."

Again, this isn't the first time we've heard about Kamiya wanting to make new entries for these series - so yeah, how about it, Capcom?