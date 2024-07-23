Mega Man has received a lot of collections in recent years, but there hasn't actually been a new mainline entry in the series since the release of Mega Man 11 in 2018. It seems there is no need to worry though, as Capcom has once again reassured fans that this classic series is still a big part of its plans going forward.

During its 45th General Shareholders meeting, Capcom mentioned how Mega Man is still one of the company's most "highly-valued IPs" and it's always "considering how to create games for it on an ongoing basis" (thanks, Rockman Corner).

Another question touched on the results of the recent Capcom Super Elections, acknowledging Mega Man's popularity in the poll, and asking if this would have any influence on the future of the franchise. Capcom noted again how it values "all" of its IPs, including Mega Man, and was always considering how to utilise them in both games and media.

So don't worry about the fact Capcom hasn't done anything new with Mega Man in recent times, as the blue bomber is always being considered for future outings. These comments follow Mega Man's Game Boy library being added to the Switch Online service in June.