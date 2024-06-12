Earlier this year, Capcom launched a special survey titled 'Super Elections' via its Capcom Town website, where fans around the globe could vote on their favourite characters, series and what sequel or new game they would like to see the most.

The votes are now in and the results have been shared across 10 different questions. All up there were 254,148 total votes across the globe with countries like the US, Canada, the UK and Japan participating. We've shared some of the responses below:

Q1. Which of the following Capcom games do you like the best?

Devil May Cry 5 - 15,157 votes

Dino Crisis - 10, 978 votes Resident Evil 4 (2023) - 9,017 votes Devil May Cry 3 Okami Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Resident Evil 4 (Original) Resident Evil 2 (2019) Monster Hunter: World Breath of Fire III

Q2. Who is your favourite Capcom character?

Dante - 26,874 votes

Leon Scott Kennedy - 23,417 votes X - 10,550 votes Vergil Zero Jill Valentine Mega Man Phoenix Wright Regina Amaterasu

Q5. Are there any Capcom game series (including spinoff games) that you would like to see get a sequel or new game?

Dino Crisis (series) - 80,769 votes

Mega Man (series) - 63,395 votes Devil May Cry (series) - 60,371 votes Resident Evil (series) Darkstalkers (series) VS. Capcom (series) Okami (series) Ace Attorney (series) Onimusha (series) Breath of Fire (series)

Q7. What was the first Capcom game you played?

Mega Man - 13,104 votes

Street Fighter II: The World Warrior - 12,992 votes Resident Evil - 10,629 votes Mega Man X Mega Man 2 Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Resident Evil 4 (original) Resident Evil 2 (original) Dino Crisis Super Street Fighter II Turbo

You can see some of the other results on Capcom's official website. Did you participate in this survey? What would your answer be to some of the questions above? Leave a comment below.