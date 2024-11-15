To those that said the difference between 720 & 1080 or 1080 & 4k are barely perceivable to the human eye at normal viewing distance, bravo! Nailed it. And I’m being fully serious if this comes across sarcastic…..

The only time you’re going to truly notice differences is one of two circumstances - running a lower resolution on a higher resolution display, aka 720 or lower on a 4k. Or if you’re playing right next to your monitor like you would at a desk for pc gaming. In those particular cases yeah you can see a difference, sometimes majorly. Edit - it should be noted this vastly depends on the quality of your tv/monitor and if the manufacturer decided to invest in quality upscaling. My Samsung displays dvds just fine, as well as 480-720 game images.

For the rest of us gaming from the couch on a 55-75 inch tv form about 10-12 feet away….. yeah all those extra pixels don’t matter. Even with my glasses on the only major difference I’ll see between 1080 and 4k on my tv is clarity of text, and other minor sharpness…..

I got a Steam Deck in Sept, and I’ve been comparing visual quality to games on my Series X. Most of the time there’s very little or no discernible difference. RDR2 looks mostly the same, and the only real difference is particle effects, granted I know this is last gen. Baldurs Gate 3 is basically the same, except that hair…. Whoa buddy, the hair is rough on Deck, probably one of the particle or volumetric settings that had to get lowered. Otherwise same faces, same terrain, etc. Does cap at 30fps on deck, and still has some drops but that’s not part of “visual fidelity” difference we’re speaking. Fallout 4, Witcher 3, Cyberpunk (all last gen, but with next gen updates) really can’t tell the difference between the 720p Deck (native is 800p, but when possible process at 720 and upscale for better frames) and 4k on my tv.

Off subject but it should also be noted that upscaling and frame generation software is coming along super nicely. FSR3.1 in particular on Spider Man: Remastered is insane….. you can run that game at 30-40fps and have it look like the ps5 version or 60fps but it’ll look like the ps4 version.

This gives me hope for some amazing ports on Switch 2. Considering the Deck is the underpowered underdog of the Pc handheld market but runs games more or less like a Switch, just download and play (for the most part, a few games require visual settings tinkered for better output, and older titles can require adjustment of controls/applying a community layout)….. and knowing that Nintendo is truly insane when it comes to squeezing out the best of limited hardware. I’d be willing to bet Switch 2 will run better than SD even, and more over, be able to upscale/frame gen the old titles.