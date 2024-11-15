A new update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 has been applied by Konami, bringing the game up to version 2.0.0.
"Yay!", you might exclaim. Hold up there, buddy. Unfortunately, while the Switch version has benefited from a couple of minor changes (which we'll detail below), the biggest improvements have been applied to the game on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox. Namely, you can alter screen options and enjoy MGS2 and MGS3 at up to 4K resolution.
Not on Switch, though.
Look, its fine. We know the Switch is old tech by this point, but gosh, it really hurts to see other versions get such wonderful treatment; especially when the collection was so divisive out of the gate due to important missing features.
To really highlight just how much the Switch version has been left behind, Konami has showcased all of the new options across every available platform in a handy table. Observe:
Anyway, here are the patch notes for Switch or whatever. Read it.
- Added CONTROLLER SETTINGS
The option "CONTROLLER SETTINGS" has been added under ADDITIONAL SETTINGS.
You can assign controls for your controller under "CONTROLLER SETTINGS"
- Fixed some other minor issues
Cool, minor issues fixed, so wonderful, wow. Sigh...
Look, it's a decent collection anyway if you're interested in diving into the Metal Gear saga, and if we're being honest, we'll take any improvement we can get, big or small. Check out our reviews for each mainline MGS entry below.