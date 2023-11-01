Originally released in 2004, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is widely considered to be the finest entry in Hideo Kojima’s Magnum Opus. And almost 20 years later, it’s still easy to see why, even though some aspects of the game haven’t aged particularly gracefully. For Switch owners who have never delved into the Metal Gear franchise until now, this prequel represents a significant step up in terms of ambition and scope, providing a wholly original stealth experience while retaining some of the series’ most iconic game mechanics.

To get the disappointing news out of the way first, yes, Snake Eater runs at a disappointing 30fps on the Switch. This isn’t quite as egregious as Sons of Liberty given the sheer size of this entry in comparison, but when the HD Collection managed 60fps back in 2012, it’s still a perplexing decision from Konami. Much like Sons of Liberty, however, you won’t really miss that extra boost in performance during moment-to-moment gameplay; it still feels great to play, and the important thing is that the performance is at least reliably consistent.

When it comes to the gameplay, if you’re coming off the back of Metal Gear Solid and the sequel for the first time, Snake Eater can feel almost overwhelming at first. For starters, this version is based on the expanded Subsistence release, which means you have full control over the camera - a first for the franchise. The game also takes place in the jungle in the late ‘60s, so you’re required to manually update your camouflage from an in-game menu to blend in with your environment while hunting down snacks such as frogs, rats, and - you guessed it - snakes to keep your stamina meter filled.

These changes to the formula can feel a bit weird at first, but this is truly what sets Snake Eater apart from the earlier titles. It makes the mechanics feel so much more involved than ever before, and this is arguably the most gameplay-focused entry in the franchise until The Phantom Pain launched more than a decade later. Yes, the cutscenes and codec calls are still here, and yes, they’re very lengthy, but this is balanced perfectly by the improved gameplay.

Snake Eater also boasts a collection of the finest boss battles we’ve ever seen in a Metal Gear game, even beating out the PS1 original. Highlights include The Fury and The End, and the game’s final boss fight ranks as one of the greatest of all time thanks to its emotional weight. Fans of Solid Snake might feel a bit out of sorts with the drastic change of setting and characters in Snake Eater, but trust us, you’ll be in love once the end credits roll.

Are there any downsides? Well yeah, some of the mechanics can feel a touch cumbersome at times. Changing camouflage outfits is a tedious exercise in constantly jumping in and out of the main menu, and we’re almost certain this will be streamlined for the upcoming Delta remake. It’s not a deal breaker, by any means, but it definitely serves as a reminder that this is fundamentally nearly a two-decade-old game. Still a bloomin’ great one, mind.