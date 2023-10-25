For Nintendo fans, the Metal Gear franchise has long been just out of reach, with Konami dangling the metaphorical carrot with one-off releases such as Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes on GameCube, Ghost Babel on Game Boy Color, and Snake Eater 3D on the 3DS. After decades of neglect, however, Switch owners can now rejoice, as we’re not only getting one, but five games from Hideo Kojima’s Magnum Opus (plus a couple of fun non-canon extras thrown in for good measure). The question, however, is whether this compilation - dubbed Master Collection Vol. 1 - is actually worth owning.
The good news is that, yes, this is more or less a strong representation of Metal Gear’s history from 1987 to 2004, encompassing everything from the original MSX2 release of Metal Gear to the critically acclaimed prologue, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. For newcomers especially, the collection is a convenient way to experience a significant chunk of the Metal Gear saga, but there are admittedly several drawbacks that dull the shine on what could (and should) have been an easy slam dunk for Konami.
Looking at the games first, what exactly is included here? Well, you’ve got the MSX2 versions of Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, then Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. Additionally, the NES games Metal Gear and Snake’s Revenge are included in the bonus material; these are considered non-canon as series creator Hideo Kojima wasn’t involved in their development, so to see them here is a pleasant surprise. Konami has been especially generous with the Metal Gear Solid trilogy, including multiple regional releases for each game along with the VR Missions, Special Missions, and Japan-only Integral release for the original PS1 classic. In short, there’s quite a lot to sink your teeth into.
Are they any good to play, though? Well, there are several factors at work here. Crucially, it will depend on just how tolerant you are when it comes to ageing software. The Metal Gear franchise, for all its ingenuity, has never boasted the most elegant control scheme, and this is more apparent here than ever before. Simple tasks like peeking to the left or right when hiding in a locker require you to contort your fingers into unnatural positions to press all the necessary buttons. For veterans, this is all par for the course and likely forms part of the franchise’s charm, but newcomers will be perplexed by some of the mechanics on display.
The other factor is, of course, performance, and this has been a subject of much debate and consternation ahead of the compilation’s launch. When it comes to the MSX2 and NES games, these run exactly how you’d expect, so there's no need to worry about those. The original Metal Gear Solid is also pretty much identical to its initial PS1 release, warts and all, displaying the image in a 4:3 aspect ratio at 30 frames per second. Could it have been upgraded in any way? Sure, but this is about as authentic an experience as you’re likely to get, so we’re not going to concern ourselves too much with what could have been.
As for Metal Gear Solid 2 and 3, however, Switch owners have undoubtedly been given the short end of the stick in this collection. To clarify, these versions are based on the 2012 HD remasters from developer Bluepoint Games, which ran at a rock-solid 60FPS on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. While this performance has been maintained on other platforms for the Master Collection, the frame rate has taken a hit on Switch, with the PS2 games running at 30FPS. In principle, this is incredibly disappointing given the age of these games and the fact that the Switch is more than capable of pulling off 60FPS gameplay, but the reality is that the games still feel pretty good to play regardless. That’s not to trivialise the issue for those feeling stung by Konami’s decision, but we sincerely doubt that many will even notice during moment-to-moment stealth gameplay.
That said, we're hopeful that Konami will see some sense and update the games in the near future to bring the frame rate in line with other platforms. The reason we say this is that Metal Gear Solid 2, in particular, does hit 60FPS at specific points; namely when control is taken away from the player, such as transitioning from one area to the next and opening/closing lockers. It's brief, but it's there, and hopefully, with a bit of jiggery-pokery, Konami will be able to pull it off.
In addition to the games, Konami has also included a host of extras to dive into, including screenplay books, master books (which are elaborate manuals that include some history of the franchise), soundtracks, and graphic novels. The actual content included here is genuinely wonderful and it’s a great way for newcomers to dig into the overarching story, but locating everything can feel like a bit of a chore.
Strangely, Konami has seen fit to split the collection into five separate apps on the Switch. You’ve got one for each of the Metal Gear Solid games, one for the MSX2 titles, and a fifth specifically for bonus content. Some extra material, such as the master books and screenplays, can be found in the game apps themselves, but the graphic novels and soundtracks are separated into the bonus app along with the NES titles. It’s not a deal breaker, by any means, but why Konami didn’t just collate everything under one, convenient roof is baffling. Then again, there’s something inherently satisfying about seeing all three Metal Gear Solid games on the Switch home screen with Yoji Shinkawa’s incredible artwork.
What’s also disappointing with the presentation is just how many additional downloads you’ll need to complete if you want the whole package. Extras like graphic novels and even certain language options are locked away behind optional downloads, and you’re going to need quite a lot of free storage space if you want absolutely everything installed. Physical enthusiasts will also need to keep in mind that the cartridge itself only houses the MSX2 and NES games, so if you want to play any of the Metal Gear Solid titles, you’ll need to download them.
Conclusion
If you've never played any of the Metal Gear Solid titles before, or indeed their MSX2 ancestors, then the Master Collection on Switch is a perfectly fine way to experience some of the most iconic games of all time. That said, Switch owners have undoubtedly been stung by Konami's decision to cut MGS 2 and 3's frame rate down to 30, and although moment-to-moment gameplay still feels satisfying, it's a frustrating approach that we're hopeful will be patched at a later date. As for the overall package, there's a lot here that will keep you entertained, but the way it's been presented feels less than ideal. Still, it's a compilation well worth investigating if you're itching to play (or replay) the Metal Gear Solid saga.
No Twin Snakes? Hard pass.
I'm willing to let bygones be bygones if Konami ever decides to issue an honest physical release. But until then... it's the hardest of passes from me. What a shame. Konami could have made some MGS fans out of us first-timers too, but this would be alienating and particularly insulting to even the most ardent of fans.
I really just want Metal Gear Solid. I'm waiting for a deep sale on this one, all the other issues are non issues for me I just need that sweet sweet first installment of the PS era.
EDIT: Just saw I can buy just MGS...still waiting for a sale as $19.99 is still too steep for me.
Will probably just get MGS1 separately tbh. Only one I'm nostalgic for and controls on Vita aren't ideal. And it looks like that includes the MSX games to boot so I'm golden.
Metal Gear Solid deserves better than this. I get not wanting to make new games, but if you're going to port old games, at least do a better job of that, in all aspects.
I'm gonna wait for a big sale for this one. €20 and not a cent more. And even that would have me just on the fence given the lackluster physical release.
"Overall presentation is messy and confusing"
I feel like this is pretty unfair, the menus look really quite nice in my opinion.
I was disappointed with the digital soundtrack coming off the final fantasy pixel remasters though.
@Magician Twin Snakes will likely never be rereleased due to Nintendo having hand in its production and would likely require a new distribution agreement between Nintendo and Konami. Which isn’t really worth the ROI when Konami can just port a standard collection across systems. I doubt unless Nintendo pushes for it that Konami would even bother. Not to mention the complaints about the differences between twin snakes and MGS.
Edit: apparently I missed the joke.
"why Konami didn’t just collate everything under one, convenient roof is baffling."
I mean they're all also available for purchase individually, it's not that baffling. Offhand my physical copy of the Robotics;Notes games does the same thing for the same reason.
For this price, even if it were "perfect", I wouldn't buy it. As much as I want to revisit these games, the price has got to be lower
@Ryu_Niiyama I know. I was just being facetious.
@Magician Ah. Nevermind then. Carry on!
If anyone waited for 20 years to play this, they can wait until its on discount
I know I wont pay much for something so botched
MGS deserves why better. Konami proving they are still trash.
@Goofonzo
Actually you can buy just MGS1 if you want but also this buy gets you the two MSX2 games. So that makes this package effectively the most interesting of the bunch since it has the only really brilliant game of the bunch and the two really good, more obscure and harder to access MSX2 classics.
Same here, I'll be getting this one but I wait for a discount.
I don't need to have, nor need to revist MGS1. It hasn't aged well, but man was it an absolute beast when it debuted all those years ago. Could never get into MGS2. It was too clean and sterile for my liking. Hated the setting and atmosphere.
However, Snake Eater has always kind of been on my back log. Always put it off because of the bat sh** crazy long cut scenes, and the fact that i never owned or wanted a PS2. I was Dreamcast & Gamecube during that generation. Yet hearing how the Switch version only runs at 30fps, makes me just wan't to check it out on PS5, as much as i hate that console.
Was expecting like a 5/10 based on current review trends here especially when subpart third party games are concerned.
How well does MGS1 actually run? I read it dips to 20fps. I really to replay that and MGS3.
Looks like in order to get the NES Metal Gear and Snake's Revenge, you have to buy the full collection. That's too bad as I don't really want the whole collection. I know those are supposedly inferior to the official ones, but I have lots of nostalgia for those games (Metal Gear NES was the first game I'd purchased).
when switch 2 comes out nintendo will no longer get the short end of the stick when it comes to multi plat games..
@Olliemar28 What's about the multi audio option support? Is that possible to play all games with English subtitles and Japanese voice-overs?
@Sisilly_G I'm a hardcore fan. And am perhaps part of the problem as I'll be getting it on switch and PC while also relying on fans to fix the issues via mods. As much as I want a clean and modern way to play this series, I just can't find it in my heart to recommend this collection to anyone else lol
@Princess_Lilly i have the original games i see no need to buy this collection..
Are MGS2 and MGS3 at least stable at 30FPS?
I did hear some music was cut and some archived footage was deleted, is it true?
@johnedwin same. It would be nice to play it on the go. There is always Anbernic, but that only covers MGS1
7/10? I don't know guys, I don't know...
https://twitter.com/Drk29TTV/status/1716695164054548905
@Magician could be in Volume 2 maybe...?
Being able to play MGS/MGS2/MGS3 is enough for me. So I bought it and I love it
@badmotorfinger74 yeah, I'm bummed about this. The only games I want are the NES ones, but not for $60. Maybe this'll get a big discount at some point.
Bought it, played it, loved it. 30 fps feels great on the OLED screen. Can honestly say I did not feel the drop at all. 30 is not a bad thing on the switch it really is not.
Even though I have the entire series, including the NES games, GBC game and Twin Snakes, I can't help but get this on Switch, despite the shortcomings. I've wanted Metal Gear on Switch since day one. As it is, this collection will be relegated to mostly portable play. It will be nice to not have to dig out my PSP to play MGS portably or my 3DS to play Snake Eater portably. When all is said and done, the Switch collection will be the best way to play these games portably. I'm sure they'll look great on the OLED screen.
"Simple tasks like peeking to the left or right when hiding in a locker require you to contort your fingers into unnatural positions to press all the necessary buttons."
1) bit dramatic 🙄
2) the exception proves the rule, here, as the "simple task" youve chosen is literally not required of the player either at all or more than once or twice in the entire series, that i can think of. how many games even ALLOW you the "simple task of peeking left and right while hiding in a locker?"
credit where credit is due. the metal gear solid games give you an INSANE number of manoeuvres and skills compared to almost any game, all available on the fly, in context, and without menus (besides inventory of course) or even pop up button prompts (a la Heavy Rain.) and, once you e learned it, it is absolutely second nature to do everything
"newcomers will be perplexed by some of the mechanics on display."
GOOD.
every game controls the same now, and it's boring. 👍
these are great games and it's well worth learning how to play them. ✌️
Can anyone confirm if MGS for PS1 is the PAL version for the PAL release of this collection, if so and is running at 60Hz, the frame pacing will be off even at 30fps.
I stuck with my PS5 pre-order, purely because of the frame rate and the fact I would've had to download the other 3 titles. If Konami actually patch the Switch version to 60fps (which I highly doubt) I might double dip just so I can have these games on the go. Switch is my preffered platform, however, as I stated above the frame rate and download of the 3 other is a deal breaker for now. It's just such a baffling decision to make really and I hope they see sense on this one. Anyway, I still have the original release of the 3 main titles and a PVM and a Hydra scart selector setup to play them in the best possible way I can.
@AZYotes5013 A stable 30fps will always feel "good". It's when the stability drops below 30fps (especially frequently) that it becomes a problem. That said these games have very stable framerates (for the most part). People just like to complain complain about anything nowadays
@Bizzyb
well said. 👍
@johnedwin you really think the switch 2 will be on par with the ps5/ xsx? Cool if it is but I'd be surprised
Just gonna buy MGS3 separately since it's the only one I haven't played through. This collection shows Konami has a long way to go still.
@-wc- Bit dramatic.
Great game review that doesn’t mention anything about the gameplay at all. Wonderful stuff, as ever from this site.
@Vyacheslav333 Sorry, you can use Japanese subtitles, but not voiceover.
@PessitheMystic Hello! This review is focused mainly on performance and content. We'll be doing mini reviews for the individual MGS games that'll look closely at gameplay/story, etc.
@Ristar24 PAL is the default, but you can download the NA and Japanese versions.
@Olliemar28 NOOOOOOO! (In Darth Vader's voice)
KONAMI... I hate you...
MGS3 is notorious for utilizing the PS2's pressure sensitive buttons.
If you lightly pressed O, you can choke a guard and even interrogate them.
If you accidentally press O too hard, you will kill the enemy, often accidentally.
I'm not sure if Switch has pressure-sensitive buttons, or other consoles for that matter, but I'm curious if they use the same controls as a PS2 controller or if they had to get creative and change the controls slightly.
Frustrating that there isn't a bit more care attached to these games.
I get there are cost implications to the publishers and that they don't want to take any sort of hit on profits, I also get that the vast majority of people buying this won't care about any of it.
But like so many things profit is put so far above and beyond every other consideration that the consumer ultimately gets rough deal after rough deal, while something that should have been worthy of celebration becomes much more mediocre.
Anyway, much like the Castlevania collections I expect to see this at a much much lower price in 3 months time. That's when I will pick up a copy.
I am in the minority as my primary interest lies with the two MSX games. They are both on the cart and it sounds like they perform flawlessly, so all good for me then, I guess...
@Olliemar28 Ah, good to know, thanks for the confirmation! MGS for PS1 I am sure could still be much better presented than what I've seen, but at least they have the NA version as an option. Still looks like pretty basic PS1 emulation, image quality wise, hopefully Digital Foundry cover it.
With all the bonus content they included, they really should have added in "The Document of Metal Gear Solid 2" as well.
It's not a game, it's more like a museum that allowed you to view and inspect all the models/levels/assets/cutscenes/music within MGS2. Sadly, they didn't continue making bonus content discs like this for MGS3 and all other future titles but they clearly put a lot of work into it so it's a bit of a shame.
MGS, MGS2, and MGS3 are straight-up some of the best games ever made. So calling this a 7/10 is really a "could've, should've" situation. But if you've never played these before, then $60 for these games and a bunch of extras is still money well spent.
how is the Shooting style On MGS3 like pressing Hard for shoot or soft press to hold aim
@Olliemar28 ah of course, for the clicks innit Loud and clear.
🤔 I still re-play MGS 1 on my Dreamcast with Bleem (actual retail version).
😁 Actually, I don’t mind how Konami packages this. I can play all of Metal Gear titles on the go now!
@Astral-Grain
Switch does NOT have pressure sensitive Analog controls.
It is why Super Mario Sunshine plays like crap!
Are the downloads via a code in the box? Or prompted by the cartridge?
This is an important distinction. While cartridge prompted downloads do suck for preservation it does at least allow for lending the game to friends etc. while the downloads are available.
Are the MSX games available separately?
Are the NES versions available on series X?
@MADLUDWIG11 : Cartridge prompts. Spawns five icons (MSG, MSG2, MSG3, the Metal Gear games, and the Bonus Content). There's a separate download code for the "launch edition" bonus music tracks. Ugh. Like they hadn't already left enough out. And it's also bold of them to assume that they'll sell enough copies to have a second print run.
They bothered to make all of the icons launchable, only to be filled with menus with mostly non-functional options that remind you to update the software. Why.......?
And as godawful as this release is, it's still preferable to a code in a box as you can use it across multiple consoles, sell it, and back-up the update data so long as you have at least one extra Switch console.
This easily gets my vote for Worst Best Nostalgia Compilation of the year.
More like Metal Gear Soft Collection.
@johnedwin Yeah, for 3 years.
30fps for MGS2 is truly unacceptable. MGS3... Not so much. The original game was a flawless 30fps ride with zero interference on gameplay and immersion.
What's ironic is how MGS1 ended up being the best title of the bunch, with no pointless HD makeup and no issues reproducing the original experience. I'd stick to that for now.
@Spider-Kev Thanks for confirming!
I can't say I'm not disappointed control details like these were missed in the review. All they did was complain about needing to press multiple buttons to achieve a single action.
Had to google screenshots. Turns out I played Metal Gear and Snakes Revenge back in the day. Sounds like I'll wait for the for the remake to have a go with this series.
@Olliemar28 cool review — I'm still on the fence what platform I'm gonna pick this up on, if I pick it up at all... I'd like to know though, are the MGS games supplied as download codes, or do you need to insert the cart to run them?
@Andee There are no download codes, no. Each game has its own launcher from the cartridge which prompts you to download from the eShop.
Oop, never mind — @Sisilly_G just answered my question
@Olliemar28 aha! Thanks
@Kekshook That video looks like the audio/music is borked on Switch, is that true?
Maybe if this review actually covered audio and sound, we would have known about this ...
@Pointy59 It does dip to 20 fps, eg. when you lower the view to see more of the starting location while pressed against a wall. It's also visibly more blurry than our original hardware, to the point that scenes with the faux DoF effect are hard to look at.
@Bizzyb Then it's a pity that neither MGS1 not MGS2 do stable 30 fps, MGS1 dips to 20 fps when you lower the camera to see more of the area, eg. when against a wall in the starting location, while MGS2 often jumps up to 50-60 fps for brief moments.
@rushiosan Yeah, alas, MGS1 dips to 20 fps when you lower the camera to see more of the area, eg. when against a wall in the starting location, and is also much more blurry than on original hardware, looking particularly bad when the game is using it's faux DoF effect.
The 30 fps cap is “interesting.” It appears a stylistic choice rather than an actual caveat, as it doesn’t affect gameplay or the overall smoothness of playability in the slightest. It’s a little weird that a system that is more than capable of providing these games at 1080p/60Hz hasn’t offered the ability to do so, but the games look and play as well as they ever have. I would’ve given this an 8.
@NeonPizza Snake Eater is absolutely amazing. Nothing comes close to how awesome that game is. Last of Us 2 has moments that almost get there… Anyways, get it on PS5 and ENJOY!!
@Astral-Grain "The Document of MGS2", at the time, was one of the greatest Videogame documents I've ever seen. I actually own a copy.
If anyone wants to see it they can easily view it on YouTube.
Can't even put all three games from twenty years ago onto a cart in 2023 lol
Does MGS3 have the Ape Escape stuff?
I'm buying MGS1 digitally on Switch and the entire collection on Playstation (physically).
I can't deal with the 30fps downgrade nor do I feel like that's right. If it was all that was available I'd do it but knowing I can get the true experience on another platform (and one whose controls I grew up with and have basically memorized) that's where all 60 of my USD's are going.
I'll wait for the inevitable discount. Seems like it was a perfect opportunity to offer a great MGS compilation, but missed the mark.
How can you have more cons than pros and mark it a 7/10?
If you're not reviewing this based purely on the quality of the remaster then you're just being disingenuous and misleading.
I higly dislike those collections. Wasn't better to release each game in their own cartridge to avoid this kind of thing and also increase the profit for the dev? I'd prefer to pay for the actual games....
Well, I'll get those for the Steam Deck when there's a mega super duper ultra sale one of these days. Or... I'll just emulate those games.
@Olliemar28 Lame, 50 Hz versions of the games are objectively garbage
@nevillebamshew Count them again.
@rushiosan but this is the HD collection version of MGS3 that ran at 60fps on Ps360, objectively dated hardware compared to the switch. How is it acceptable to have a worse performing game on better hardware for the price of a new game? These are old games running worse on Switch than anywhere else 💀
@weelz79 it’s just lazy. The switch can do 60fps, as can pretty much any console that came before it, apart from the ps2 for MGS3(and I think we can all agree the Switch is more powerful than the PS2). It’s not “interesting”, it’s a money saver to cut cost on production of the port to Switch.
@Deljo it will be good enough to get some of those third party games that the current switch did not get and get ports with a better frame rate ...
@MirrorFate2 untrue. Just wierd fear mongering by the same people who misuse the word "censored". Generic historic live action footage was replaced with other generic historical footage. The difference is negligible.
@Needham90 people keep saying PS2 game. These are based off of the PS3/360 HD versions that were built from the ground up. A lot of places were saying they ran at a locked 60 on those platforms. That is incorrect as there were many framedrops on those versions as mentioned by digital foundry. The only version that maintains a 60 fps is the xb360 version via backwards compatibility on a Xbox one X or series X
these games seem tailor made for a portable system like the switch. I know that the collection is a little barbones but once the bugs are hopefully patched I cannot wait to dive in
I hope Volume 2 is coming in the near future! Come on Peace Walker!
Only the smallest parts of the collection are in the game card? This is a whole new level of greed and laziness.
But of course people will buy this enough to justify Konami's practices.
@Yosher but from all accounts the actual games... they run fine and play fine.
@codyf Was any music cut from the Collection?
One review did mention that there was less music than before.
Will buy the games separately when they inevitably go on sale, or i will buy it fisical at a discount or 2nd hand 🙂
@Astral-Grain Yes and this is not the only place where it's broken.
@Olliemar28
if i could do it all over again, i might lose the all caps 😅 but i still think i made a solid, not at all dramatic point overall 👍 pun intended.
@timschel And that's why I still want them. But until then I can get my metal gear fill on other systems if I really wanted to.
Definitely want to try it when it's eventually half price on the eshop.
I'll buy this at a later point for PS5.
I don't really care about the Switch version.
Fond memories of playing Metal Gear on MSX2 back in late 1987. Konami was the top MSX dev back then, with titles like Vampire Killer (AKA Castlevania) and Nemesis (AKA Gradius). Great graphics and music, that still hold up four decades later. This is the second game that Kojima worked on, the first being Penguin Adventure, a sort-of racing game. Now I would love to have all those titles on Switch. They are sitting on a retro goldmine.
As far as MGS is concerned, I only liked MGS 5. The AI is absolutely excellent there. I hope that gets ported to Switch.
Couldn't care less for the negatives personally, especially when compared to the most important positive: finally having a way to play these games I've always wanted to try but mostly couldn't as someone who has almost exclusive had Nintendo systems (and the extras are really sweet, too)... but it has to be said that I also got a physical copy significantly discounted even at launch, would've most likely waited for a sale otherwise!
It was a no-brainer to grab this for PS5 rather than Switch. I didn't see any need to purchase an essentially blank cartridge just to download inferior versions of MGS2 and MGS3.
Damn. All of my worst fears with the cons have come to pass.
Broken game as always...and this isn't a new game or remastered.
I'm actually interested in all three MGS games, mainly because we finally have the way to play them handheld.
